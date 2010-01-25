The informative guest editorial by Sibrina N. Collins calls to mind the accomplishments of W. Lincoln Hawkins (Linc, to his friends), an alumnus of Rensselaer (B.Ch.E. 1932) (C&EN, Oct. 26, 2009, page 3). Hawkins was a recipient of the National Medal of Technology and the first African American engineer inducted into the National Academy of Engineering. More information is on the Web at web.mit.edu/invent/iow/hawkins.html.
James A. Moore
Troy, N.Y.
Thank you for publishing "African Americans And Science." I do not usually see articles of this type outside of Black History Month. Thank you for taking the time to recognize this important issue.
Delwin Elder
Allentown, Pa.
