Policy

Baton Rouge Section Seeks Nominations

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
The ACS Baton Rouge Section is seeking nominations for two of its annual awards. The Award for Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher consists of a cash prize and a certificate. The awardee's science department will also receive a grant from the Baton Rouge Section to advance science education at the school. Nominations should be submitted by the principal at the nominee's school.

The section's Chemical Technician Award, which honors an outstanding local technician, also includes a cash prize and a certificate. The winner will be honored at an awards banquet sponsored by ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. Nominations should be submitted by the candidate's supervisor and include the nominee's résumé and the reasons the technician should be considered for the award. Supporting letters and additional information are also welcome.

For more information on either of the awards, contact George Stanley at (225) 758-3471 or gstanley@lsu.edu. Nominations must be received by March 17.

