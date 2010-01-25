I fully support E. Ellsworth Hackman's position that nuclear fission is the most logical and best developed alternative energy source for the U.S. (C&EN, Sept. 14, 2009, page 4). I also found his comments on crude oil and natural gas to be interesting. However, he was beaten to the punch on that by Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, the former shah of Iran, who suggested back in the 1970s that crude oil be valued as a chemical feedstock. At the time, crude was selling for about $3.00 to $5.00 per barrel. He wanted to charge $20/bbl.
Stephen Swedberg
Anthem, Ariz.
