Coalition Building Through Human Rights

As the former director of the Science & Human Rights Program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), I was delighted to read Linda Wang's article on the July 2009 meeting of the program's Science & Human Rights Coalition (C&EN, Aug. 24, 2009, page 28). The article does a nice job of highlighting the need for scientists to participate in efforts to advance human rights throughout the world. By bringing together scientific associations with decades-long experience in calling attention to human-rights violations endured by scientists, the coalition should be able to enhance and expand the efforts that Zafra Lerman rightly notes as so important.
The article points to some of the ways scientists can help, including bringing their expertise to bear on human-rights challenges and addressing the violations that result from "bad science." ACS has much to contribute to this more ambitious vision of scientists' engagement in human rights. AAAS should be commended for its leadership in mobilizing more science and scientists for efforts to realize human rights. Rather than waiting to see how the coalition does, I very much hope ACS will join the coalition and bring its weight and experience to bear in ensuring that the coalition fulfills its important mission.
Mona Younis
Washington, D.C.
