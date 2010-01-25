Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Confidentiality For Chemicals Trimmed

by Cheryl Hogue
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA is making a targeted change to its policy that protects the identity of commercial chemicals as confidential business information. The move is designed to make health and safety information that companies provide to EPA more complete and informative to the public. Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), chemical manufacturers must report to the agency if a scientific study or an event, such as the aftermath of a spill, indicates that a compound may pose a health or environmental risk. The health or safety information in these reports is generally available to the public. But in many reports, the exact name of the chemical is protected from public release because the producer claimed the compound's identity as a trade secret. According to a change announced last week, EPA will reject such confidentiality claims in these reports if the chemical's identity is listed on the publicly available version of the TSCA inventory of substances in commerce. If a compound's full chemical name is on the public inventory, it has already been disclosed and thus is not entitled to confidential treatment, the agency explains.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA adds 160 PFAS to Toxics Release Inventory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industry Seeks Delisting Of Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether
Five-Year Limit Sought For Trade-Secret Claims

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE