DSM To Work With Novomer, Shut Plant

DSM and Novomer are joining to develop a coating resin based on Novomer technology for producing polymers from carbon dioxide and propylene oxide. DSM, which invested in Novomer in 2007, says it is looking to develop the first new mainstream coatings polymer in more than a decade. Separately, DSM will close a specialty intermediates plant in Sittard, the Netherlands, by the end of the year. The closure will result in the loss of 37 jobs. DSM says the intermediates made at the site face increasing competition from China and India.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter