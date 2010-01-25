Advertisement

Policy

Deadline Nigh For MARM 2010 Abstracts

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Feb. 15, the deadline for receipt of abstracts for the 41st Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2010), is right around the corner. The meeting will be hosted by the ACS Delaware Section and held on April 10–13 at the historic Hotel du Pont, in Wilmington, Del. Abstracts may now be submitted online at marmacs.org; click "Call For Papers."

The theme of the meeting is "Chemistry in the First State." Planned symposia include sessions on medicinal chemistry and the pharmaceutical industry, environmental chemistry, physical/analytical chemistry, materials science/polymer chemistry and engineering, fluorine chemistry, materials science/nanochemistry, sustainability/green chemistry and policy, computers in chemistry, chemical education, food chemistry, and issues and resources in chemical health and safety. There will also be general sessions in traditional chemistry subdisciplines.

Recipients of the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Award, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, and the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching will be honored at MARM 2010. Nominations for these awards are also due on Feb. 15. Information is available at the meeting website.

