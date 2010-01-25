Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Division Of Biological Chemistry Announces Honorees

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of Biological Chemistry has announced the recipients of its 2010 awards, to be given during the ACS national meeting in Boston on Aug. 22–26.

Bandarian
[+]Enlarge
Raines
[+]Enlarge

Alice Y. Ting, associate professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry, which is given to stimulate fundamental research in biological chemistry by scientists not over 38 years of age. The award consists of a bronze medal and an honorarium. Ting was cited for her groundbreaking contributions to the development of new fluorescent probes and reporters for imaging protein interactions and activities in cells.

Vahe Bandarian, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the University of Arizona, will receive the Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry, which is designed to stimulate fundamental research in enzyme chemistry by scientists not over 40 years of age. The award includes a gold medal and an honorarium. Bandarian was cited for his work on various aspects of the biosynthetic pathways for bacterial secondary metabolites.

Ronald T. Raines, Henry Lardy Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the recipient of the Repligen Award in Chemistry of Biological Processes, which was established to acknowledge and encourage outstanding contributions to the understanding of the chemistry of biological processes, with particular emphasis on structure, function, and mechanism. It consists of a silver medal and an honorarium. Raines was cited for his contributions to and wide-ranging impact on science at the interface of chemistry and biology.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Medal to Benjamin Cravatt
Gibbs Award to Judith Klinman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Julius Lucks wins Young Investigator Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE