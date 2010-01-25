Division Of Biological Chemistry Announces Honorees

The ACS Division of Biological Chemistry has announced the recipients of its 2010 awards, to be given during the ACS national meeting in Boston on Aug. 22–26.
Alice Y. Ting, associate professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry, which is given to stimulate fundamental research in biological chemistry by scientists not over 38 years of age. The award consists of a bronze medal and an honorarium. Ting was cited for her groundbreaking contributions to the development of new fluorescent probes and reporters for imaging protein interactions and activities in cells.
Vahe Bandarian, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the University of Arizona, will receive the Pfizer Award in Enzyme Chemistry, which is designed to stimulate fundamental research in enzyme chemistry by scientists not over 40 years of age. The award includes a gold medal and an honorarium. Bandarian was cited for his work on various aspects of the biosynthetic pathways for bacterial secondary metabolites.
Ronald T. Raines, Henry Lardy Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the recipient of the Repligen Award in Chemistry of Biological Processes, which was established to acknowledge and encourage outstanding contributions to the understanding of the chemistry of biological processes, with particular emphasis on structure, function, and mechanism. It consists of a silver medal and an honorarium. Raines was cited for his contributions to and wide-ranging impact on science at the interface of chemistry and biology.
