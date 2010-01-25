Donald Lyon, 93, a retired DuPont chemist, died on Dec. 12, 2009.
Lyon received an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1937 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Ohio State University in 1941.
He then joined DuPont in Wilmington, Del. He remained with the company for 40 years, working in research, development, manufacturing, and personnel administration in the Chemicals & Pigments Department.
After his retirement in 1981, Lyon remained active in the field of engineering education. He served as chairman of the Cooperative Education Division of the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in 1989 and became a director of the organization in 1990. He received ASEE’s Alvah K. Borman Award and its Clement J. Freund Award.
Lyon was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.
He is survived by two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
