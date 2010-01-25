Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Donald A. McQuarrie

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

McQuarrie
[+]Enlarge

Donald A. McQuarrie, 72, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of California, Davis, and well-known textbook author, died on July 6, 2009.

Born in Lowell, Mass., McQuarrie earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from Lowell Technological Institute in 1958, an M.A. degree in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University in 1960, and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry under Terrell L. Hill from the University of Oregon in 1962.

McQuarrie began his career as an assistant professor at Michigan State University before going to work for North American Aviation from 1964 to 1968. He served as a full professor at Indiana University, Bloomington, from 1968 to 1978, receiving a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1975. He then accepted a full professorship on the faculty of UC Davis, where he was awarded the Academic Senate Distinguished Teaching Award. He retired in 1994 but continued writing textbooks.

He was the author or coauthor of 10 textbooks, most notably “Physical Chemistry: A Molecular Approach” with John D. Simon and the introductory text “General Chemistry” with Peter A. Rock. McQuarrie shared the book editing and writing of the accompanying textbook materials with his wife, Carole, who has a Ph.D. in biochemistry.

McQuarrie also authored 95 scientific papers, the most cited of which involve the application of stochastic theory to chemical kinetics and chromatography. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1969.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, McQuarrie is survived by his children, Allan and Dawn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
James L. Copeland
Edgar F. Westrum Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Terrell L. Hill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE