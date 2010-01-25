DuPont Expanding Films For Solar

DuPont is spending $175 million to expand capacity for its Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride films in Circleville, Ohio, by September 2011. The films are used as backsheets that help photovoltaic modules stand up to the elements. The company is already spending $120 million to expand capacity for vinyl fluoride and polyvinyl fluoride polymer by 50% at its sites in Louisville, Ky., and Fayetteville, N.C.
