Fall 2010 ACS National Meeting

The preliminary program for the meeting in Boston will be published in the June 28 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the Aug. 2 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.
ACS's Program & Abstract Creation System (PACS) opened on Jan. 25 for Boston abstracts. Please visit abstracts.acs.org to submit abstracts. Information presented here is correct as of Dec. 29, 2009, and may have changed since then. The most recent information will be posted at abstracts.acs.org.
Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.
a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.
Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.
b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that
(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and
(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.
c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.
d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.
e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.
f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.
Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:
a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.
Note: Contact information for program chairs and symposium organizers is indicated only once in each listing.
b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.
Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.
The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.
Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.
It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.
Program Chair: A. Mitchell, U of California, Davis, Food Science & Technology, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, aemitchell@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due March 29.
AGFD Division Award Symp. M. Appell, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov
Agricultural & Food-Derived Natural Products for Preventing & Combating Disease. B. S. Patil, b-patil@tamu.edu; G. K. Jayaprakasha, gkjp@tamu.edu; K. N. C Murthy, kncmurthy@neo.tamu.edu; N. P. Seeram, nseeram@mail.uri.edu
Caffeine & Other Natural Product Stimulants. E. De Mejia, edemejia@uiuc.edu
Flavor Chemistry of Alcoholic Beverages. M. Qian, michael.qian@oregonstate.edu; T. Shellhammer, tom.shellhammer@oregonstate.edu
Flavor Chemistry of Sweet Brown Flavors. M. Sucan, Mathias.Sucan@pepsi.com
Free Radicals & Antioxidants. L. Yu, lyu5@umd.edu; J. Finley, JFinley@agcenter.lsu.edu
General Papers.
General Posters. N. DaCosta, neil.dacosta@iff.com
Small Wonders: Peptides for Disease Control. (Cosponsored with BTEC.) K. Rajasekaran, Rajah.Rajasekaran@ars.usda.gov; J. Cary, Jeff.Cary@ars.usda.gov; J. Jaynes, jjsqrd@bellsouth.net
Undergraduate Research Symp. C. Brine, brinec11@verizon.net
Young Scientist Award Symp. C. Brine
Will not meet in Boston.
Program Chair: S. Lunte, U of Kansas, 2030 Becker St., Lawrence, KS 66047, slunte@ku.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
A Half-Century at the Crossroads of Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Royce Murray's 50 Years at Carolina. D. Rolinson, rolison@nrl.navy.mil
ACS Award for Creative Invention: Symp. in Honor of David Walt. T. Swager, tswager@mit.edu
ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Richard Van Duyne. K. Willets, kwillets@mail.utexas.edu
ACS Award in Chromatography: Symp. in Honor of Udo Brinkman. G. J. deJong, g.j.dejong@uu.nl
Analytical Awards Symp. D. Phillips, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com
Analytical Methods for Quantifying & Characterizing Nanomaterials in the Environment. (Cosponsored with ENVR.) P. L. Ferguson, lee.ferguson@duke.edu
Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Symp. in Honor of Catherine Costello. (Cosponsored with WCC.) J. Zaia, jzaia@bu.edu
General Papers.
General Posters. D. Koppenaal, david.koppenaal@pnl.gov
Mass Spectrometry.
Microfluidics & Lab on a Chip.
Pharmaceutical Analysis.
Sensors.
Spectroscopy.
Program chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chairs: J. M. Bollinger Jr., Penn State U, 104 Chemistry Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, jmb21@psu.edu; D. G. McCafferty, dewey@duke.edu
Abstracts due April 1.
Biogenesis of Enzyme Cofactors.
Breakthroughs in Biochemistry.
Current Topics in Biochemistry.
Design, Discovery & Directed Evolution of Enzyme Activities.
Goodman Award Symp.
Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship.
Hammes Lectureship Symp. J. Richard, jrichard@buffalo.edu
Lilly Award Symp. A. Ting, ating@mit.edu
Natural Products Biosynthesis. Y. Tang, yitang@ucla.edu
Pfizer Award Symp. V. Bandarian, vahe@arizona.edu
Repligen Award Symp. R. Raines, rtraines@wisc.edu
Synthetic Chemistry for Biological Imaging, Quantitation & Discovery. D. McCafferty
Chemistry of Epigenetic Regulation. P. A. Cole, pcole@jhmi.edu
Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, michael_hurrey@vrtx.com
Abstracts due March 30.
Chemistry: The Future-Proof Profession. (Cosponsored with SCHB & WCC.) C. Duane, carol.duane@sbcglobal.net; K. Schulz, kschulz@comcast.net
Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, Dept. of Chemistry and Alberta Ingenuity Ctr. for Carbohydrate Science, U of Alberta, Gunning-Lemieux Chemistry Ctr., Edmonton, AB T6G 2G2, Canada, (780) 492-1861, fax (780) 492-7705, tlowary@ualberta.ca
Abstracts due March 29.
General Papers: Computation.
General Papers: Glycobiology.
General Papers: Polysaccharides.
General Papers: Synthetic Chemistry.
General Posters.
Petite & Sweet: Glyconanotechnology as a Bridge to New Medicines. X. Huang, xuefei@chemistry.msu.edu; J. J. Barchi, Jr., barchi@helix.nih.gov
Recognition of DNA: Recent Advances. D. P. Arya, dparya@mail.clemson.edu
Synthetic Oligosaccharides & Glycoconjugates for Preventing & Combating Disease. L. Wang, lwang@som.umaryland.edu; G. Boons, gjboons@ccrc.uga.edu
Wolfrom-Isbell New Investigator Award Symp. G. Eggleston, gillian.eggleston@ars.usda.gov
Program Chair: B. Zhou, Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 394-3102 ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com
Abstracts due March 22.
Biocatalysis. (Cosponsored with FUEL & PETR.)
Catalyst for Energy Storage. (Cosponsored with PETR & FUEL.)
General Catalysis. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)
Operando & In Situ Spectroscopy. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)
Surface Science of Catalysis. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; C. V. Gauthier, Florida Southern C, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; N. L. Snyder, Hamilton C, Dept. of Chemistry, 198 College Hill Rd., Clinton, NY 13323, nsnyder@hamilton.edu
Abstracts due March 29.
Advances in Teaching Analytical Chemistry. A. M. Falke, anne.falke@worcester.edu
Advances in Teaching Biochemistry. D. Vardar-Ulu, dvardar@wellesley.edu
Advances in Teaching Inorganic Chemistry. L. Goj, lgoj@rollins.edu
Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. M. Boucher, mbouche@utica.edu
Advances in Teaching Physical Chemistry. J. Dudek, dudekj@hartwick.edu; R. Dudek, rdudek@wittenberg.edu
Are Our Students & Our Fellow Educators Practicing "Safe" Chemistry? A. Hazari
Connections to Germany: Education & Research Opportunities. M. Z. Hoffman, hoffman@bu.edu
Forensic Chemistry. L. Kaplan, lkaplan@williams.edu
General Papers. C. Jaworek-Lopez, jaworek@emmanuel.edu
General Posters. I. Montes, imontes@uprrp.edu
High School Program. S. Mitchell, sbmitchell@aol.com
History of Chemistry in Chemical Education. C. Guinta, giunta@lemoyne.edu
Integrating Nanotechnology into the Chemistry Curriculum. J. Montgomery, jmontgomery@flsouthern.edu
POGIL. R. Moog, rick.moog@fandm.edu; R. Dudek, rdudek@wittenberg.edu
Research Ties Between Chemical Education & Other Disciplines. M. Oliver-Hoyo, maria_oliver@ncsu.edu
Social Networking: The Next Generation. L. E. Pence, lpence@hartford.edu; H. E. Pence, pencehe@oneonta.edu
Successful Student Chapter Posters. J. Schnorr, jschnorr@mit.edu; S. Lipoff, lipoff@mit.edu
Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Biochemistry. M. Fisher, matt.fisher@stvincent.edu
Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Inorganic Chemistry. B. Wile, bwile@hamilton.edu
Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Organic Chemistry. K. Fields, kfields@mail.usf.edu
Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Physical Chemistry. T. Castonguay, tcastonguay@iona.edu
Teaching Acid-Base Concepts in General & Organic Chemistry: Current Approaches To Improve Conceptual Understanding & Retention. M. Asirvatham, margaret.asirvatham@colorado.edu
Teaching Science to Elementary Teachers. L. Hogue, hoguelm@muohio.edu
Undergraduate Research in Biochemistry. D. Vardar-Ulu, dvardar@wellesley.edu
Undergraduate Research in Inorganic Chemistry. J. R. Miecznikowski, jmiecznikowski@mail.fairfield.edu
Undergraduate Research in Organic Chemistry. J. Ruppel, jruppel@hamilton.edu; J. D'Angelo, dangelo@alfred.edu
Undergraduate Research in Physical Chemistry. J. Dudek, dudekj@hartwick.edu
Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski, n_bakowski@acs.org
Where Goeth the Chemistry Textbook? J. H. Reeves, reeves@uncw.edu; D. Exton, dexton@uoregon.edu
Program Chair: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Ask Dr. Safety about Handling Air/Water-Reactive & Pyrophoric Materials. N. Langerman, neal@chemical-safety.com; H. J. Elston
Awards Symposia. D. B. Walters, waltersdb @earthlink.net
Chemical Health & Safety Posters. F. Wood-Black, fwblack@cableone.net
Chemical Lifecycle Management. L. M. Stroud, lmstroud@aol.com
Chemistry in Preventing & Combating Disease. R. H. Hill, hillr@battelle.org
Considering the Human Element in Hazards Analysis & Accident Investigation. D. M. Decker; K. B. Jeskie, jeskiekb@ornl.gov
Responsible Conduct in Research. S. Wawzyniecki, stefan.w@uconn.edu
Safe Management & Handling of Air/Water-Reactive & Pyrophoric Materials. N. Langerman; George Wahl, ghw917@mac.com
Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks: Customizing Health & Safety Training for Midcareer Chemists. K. B. Jeskie
Program Chair: R. Guha, NIH Chemical Genomics Ctr., Room 3005, 9800 Medical Ctr. Dr., Rockville, MD 20850, (814) 404-5449, rajarshi.guha@gmail.com
Abstracts due March 28.
9th Quadrennial Trisociety Symp. E. Kajosalo, kajosalo@mit.edu; L. Sola, lrm1@cornell.edu
Herman Skolnik Award Symp. A. Hopfinger, hopfingr@gmail.com
IP Issues for Drug Delivery Devices. P. Scott, pamela.j.scott@pfizer.com
Neglected Diseases. N. Southall, southalln@mail.nih.gov
Semantic Webs in Chemistry. E. Willighagen, egon.willighagen@gmail.com; M. Brandle, braendle@chem.ethz.ch
Streamlining Systems Biology & Cheminformatics Approaches with High-Throughput Screening in Lead Discovery. A. Bender, andreas.bender@cantab.net; M. Glick, meir.glick@novartis.com
Structure Representation. R. Apodaca, rapodaca@metamolecular.com
Emerging Concepts of Activity Landscapes & Activity Cliffs & Their Role in Drug Research. J. Bajorath, bajorath@bit.uni-bonn.de; M. Lajiness, lajinessms@lilly.com; G. Maggiora, maggiora@pharmacy.arizona.edu
Program Chair: Kaushik Mitra, Dept. of Drug Metabolism, Merck Research Labs, Rahway, NJ 07065, (732) 594-3944, kaushik_mitra@merck.com
Abstracts due March 22.
Drug Safety: Improving Drug Candidates by Design—Focus on Physical Properties To Improve Disposition & Safety. F. Guengerich, f.guengerich@vanderbilt.edu; N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com
Founders' Award—Chemical Mechanisms in Carcinogenesis: Advances & Possible Applications to Other Diseases. R. Loeppky, loeppkyr@missouri.edu
Future Priorities of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences: Linda Birnbaum. L. Peterson, peter431@umn.edu
General Papers. K. Mitra
General Posters. K. Mitra
Inflammation Biomarkers & Interventions. S. Tannenbaum, srt@mit.edu; P. Dedon, pcdedon@mit.edu
Problems & Strategies in Herb/Food-Drug Interactions. S. Sturla, shana.sturla@agrl.ethz.ch; J. Manthey, john.manthey@ars.usda.gov; K. Myung, kyung.myung@ars.usda.gov
Protein Adducts & Stress Response Pathways. D. Liebler, daniel.liebler@vanderbilt.edu
Young Investigators. K. Mitra
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: J. Texter, School of Engineering Technology, Eastern Michigan U, Coating Research Institute, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, jtexter@emich.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Formulation. R. Y. Lochhead, robert.lochhead@usm.edu
Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. J. Texter
Inorganic-Organic Photocells. L. X. Chen, lchen@anl.gov; G. J. Meyer, meyer@jhu.edu
Langmuir Award Lectures. E. Tysoe, wtt@uwm.edu
Nanomaterials for Biological, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Applications. R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan@us.army.mil; T. A. Hatton, tahatton@mit.edu
Nanoscale Characterization of Microbes & Cells. N. Abu-Lail, nehal@wsu.edu; T. A. Camesano, terric@wpi.edu; M. E. Nunez, menunez@mtholyoke.edu
Novel Model Systems for Bilayer Lipid Membranes. I. Koeper, ingo.koeper@flinders.edu.au; K. Hristova, kh@jhu.edu; J. Robertson, joseph.robertson@nist.gov
Surface Chemistry & Environmental Applications of Nanoporous Materials. S. Larsen, sarah-larsen@uiowa.edu
Surface Chemistry of Chiral Interfaces. D. Sholl, david.sholl@chbe.gatech.edu; K. H. Ernst, Karl-Heinz.Ernst@empa.ch
Symp. in Honor of Kash Mittal. V. Gutowski, Voytek.Gutowski@csiro.au
Symp. in Honor of Richard Lambert. C. Baddeley, cjb14@st-andrews.ac.uk; E. C. H. Sykes, charles.sykes@tufts.edu
Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences & Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, exeResearch, 32 University Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com
Abstracts due March 30.
Incoming Challenge of Multiscale Modeling & Simulation: Mechanistic Understandings. J. W. Chu, jwchu@berkeley.edu; H. Guo, hguo1@utk.edu
Antibacterial Medicinal Chemistry Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens. V. Shanmugasundaram; veerabahu.shanmugasundaram@pfizer.com
Award Symp. J. D. Madura; K. Merz
Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. Simmerling, carlos.simmerling@gmail.com
Community Structure-Activity Resource (CSAR). H. Carlson, carlsonh@umich.edu
Docking & Scoring. N. Nevins, neysa.2.nevins@gsk.com
Drug Discovery. Y. J. Tseng, yjtseng@csie.ntu.edu.tw; S. Wildman, wildman@biochem.wustl.edu
Frontiers of Condensed-Phase Theory & Simulation: A Tribute to Bruce J. Berne. G. Voth, voth@hec.utah.edu
General Posters. E. X. Esposito
Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. Simmerling
Inside the RCSB & Protein Data Bank. T. Stouch, tstouch@gmail.com
Journal of Chemical Information & Modeling's 50th Anniversary Symp. (Cosponsored with CINF.) W. Jorgensen, william.jorgensen@yale.edu
Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito
Quantum Chemistry. E. X. Esposito
Role of Waters in Drug Design. V. Shanmugasundaram, veerabahu.shanmugasundaram@pfizer.com; W. Sherman, sherman@schrodinger.com
Scripting & Programming: HPC in Pharma. Z. P. Yang, zheng.p.yang@gsk.com
Scripting & Programming: HPC on the Cheap. R. Guha, rajarshi.guha@gmail.com
Simulation of Interfaces. H. Heinz, hendrik.heinz@uakron.edu
Success Stories in Computer-Guided Chemistry. A. Parrill, aparrill@memphis.edu
Tautomers. T. Stouch
Cheminformatic Aspects of High-Throughput Screening: From the Libraries to the Robots to the Models. Y. J. Tseng
Program Chair: D. D. Dionysiou, U of Cincinnati, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, 765 Baldwin Hall, Cincinnati, OH 45221, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Analytical Methods for Quantifying & Characterizing Nanomaterials in the Environment. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) P. L. Ferguson, lee.ferguson@duke.edu; J. Field, jennifer.field@oregonstate.edu; J. Ranville, jranvill@mines.edu
Black Carbon as Geosorbent & Beyond: Contaminant Sorption, Soil Fertilization & Carbon-Negative Strategy. S. M. Uchimiya, sophie.uchimiya@ars.usda.gov; J. J. Pignatello, joseph.pignatello@ct.gov; J. Lehmann, cl273@cornell.edu
C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symp. T. Anderson, todd.anderson@ttu.edu
Chemistry of AOP Radicals during Water & Wastewater Treatment. F. Rosario-Ortiz, fernando.rosario@colorado.edu; S. P. Mezyk, smezyk@csulb.edu; D. D. Dionysiou
Drinking-Water Chemistry: Disease Prevention & Health Promotion. (Cosponsored with AEESP.) A. M. Dietrich, andread@vt.edu; M. A. Edwards, edwardsm@vt.edu
Emerging Applications in Membrane Science & Technology. I. C. Escobar, iescoba@utnet.utoledo.edu; T. S. Chung, chencts@nsu.edu.sg; B. Van der Bruggen, bart.vanderbruggen@cit.kuleuven.be; J. Hestekin, hesteki@uark.edu
Environmental Applications & Implications of Nanotechnology. K. Chen, kailoon.chen@jhu.edu; C. Vecitis, vecitis@harvard.edu; Y. Jun, ysjun@seas.wustl.edu
Environmental Health Volatiles & Aerosols: Novel Direct Measurement Methods Relevant to Lung Disease. J. Hill, jane.hill@uvm.edu; B. Holmén, britt.holmen@uvm.edu
General Papers. D. D. Dionysiou
Heterogeneous Catalysis for Environmental & Sustainable Energy Applications. (Cosponsored with CATL & I&EC.) A. Orlov, aorlov@notes.cc.sunysb.edu; M. Castaldi, mc2352@columbia.edu; M. Flytzani-Stephanopoulos, mflytzan@tufts.edu; B. Wilhite, bwilhite@engr.uconn.edu; M. Bekbölet, bekbolet@boun.edu.tr
Mining Waste: Geochemistry, Treatment & Beneficial Reuse. R. Brennan, rbrennan@engr.psu.edu; S. Al-Abed, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov
Molecular Tools for Assessing Environmental Exposure to Pathogens. J. Peccia, jordan.peccia@yale.edu
Surface & Interfacial Phenomenon in Environmental Processes. (Cosponsored with COLL.) H. Zhang, huzhang@siue.edu; E. J. Weber, weber.eric@epa.gov; T. J. Strathmann, strthmnn@ad.uiuc.edu
Sustaining Water Quality. S. Ahuja, sutahuja@atmc.net; W. Cooper, wcooper@uci.edu; M. Larsen, mclarsen@usgs.gov
Program Chair unavailable at press time.
Abstract due date unavailable at press time.
Program Chair: C-J. Liu, School of Chemical Engineering & Technology, P.O. Box 796666, Tianjin U, 92 Wei Jin Rd., Tianjin 300072, China, 86 22 27406490, fax 86 22 27890078, ughg_cjl@yahoo.com
Abstracts due March 22.
Advances in Fuel Science & Technology. C-J. Liu; X. Ma, xbma@tju.edu.cn
Chemistry, Production & Use of Green Fuels. S. D. Minteer, minteers@slu.edu; M. J. Cooney, mcooney@hawaii.edu
Coal-, Gas-, Biomass- & Waste-to-Liquids Conversion. A. de Klerk, deklerk@ualberta.ca; D. King, david.king@pnl.gov
Fuel-Cell Chemistry & Operation. (Cosponsored with CATL.) A. Herring, aherring@mines.edu; T. Zawodzinski, taz5@po.cwru.edu; S. Hamrock, sjhamrock@mmm.com
Hydrogen Production & Application. (Cosponsored with CATL.) J. Yang; jyang27@ford.com; X. Wang, xianqin.wang@njit.edu
Ionic Liquids in Sustainable Energy & Fuels. (Cosponsored with I&EC.) E. J. Maginn, ed@nd.edu; W. Henderson, whender@ncsu.edu
Nanotech for Sustainable Energy & Fuels. (Cosponsored with CATL.) U. Burghaus, uwe.burghaus@ndsu.edu; F. Besenbacher, fbe@inano.dk; Z. L. Wang, zhong.wang@mse.gatech.edu; C-J. Liu
New Energy Technologies. C-J. Liu; J. Wang, iccjgw@sxicc.ac.cn; J. Chen, chenjf@mail.buct.edu.cn
Nonthermal-Plasma-Assisted Fuel Conversion for Green Chemistry. T. Nozaki, tnozaki@mech.titech.ac.jp; A. Gutsol, alexander.gutsol@gmail.com
Storch Award Symp.
Program Chair: J. Brandes, Skidaway Inst. of Oceanography, 10 Ocean Science Circle, Savannah, GA 31411; jay.brandes@skio.usg.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
General Geochemistry Papers.
Geochemistry of Soils & Sediments.
Marine Biogeochemistry.
Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, Dept. of Chemistry & Molecular Biology, North Dakota State U, Dept. 2735, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu
Abstracts due March 29.
Anna Jane Harrison, ACS President: Her Science & Her Legacy. J. M. Hayes, jmhayes@earthlink.net
Busted: Myths of a Chemical Nature. V. V. Mainz, mainz@uiuc.edu
General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen
Global Perspectives on Continued Education for Seniors. M. V. Orna, mvorna@cnr.edu
Women Chemists & Scientists You Know, Or If You Don't Know You Ought To Know Them. J. M. Hayes, jmhayes@earthlink.net
Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, Sustainable Technology Division, Environmental Protection Agency, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7380, iecprogramchair@gmail.com
Abstracts due March 22.
Automation & the Human Element: It's Not Just a Turn-Key Piece of Equipment.
General Papers.
General Posters.
Green Synthesis & Materials Processing Using Tunable Fluids.
Pilot Plant Design: From Bench to Pilot Plant.
Program Chairs: M. Millar, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7909, fax (631) 632-7960, mmillar@notes.cc.sunysb.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Biofeedstock: The New Path Forward for Chemicals & Fuels. C. P. Mehnert, christian.p.mehnert@exxonmobil.com; I. T. Horvath, istvan.t.horvath@cityu.edu.hk
Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. (Oral & Poster submissions.) M. Millar
Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. (Oral & Poster submissions.) M. Millar
Chemistry of Materials. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Commemoration of the Founding of the ACS Journal Organometallics. D. Lichtenberger, dlichten@u.arizona.edu
Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Crans, crans@lamar.colostate.edu
Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Crans
Electrochemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellow Award Symp. S. Brock, sbrock@chem.wayne.edu
General Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Catalysts. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Inorganic Materials: Electrochemistry & Battery Applications. K. Takeuchi, takeuchi@buffalo.edu; E. Takeuchi, et23@buffalo.edu
Inorganic Nanoscience Award. D. Nelson, djnelson@ou.edu
Inorganic Spectroscopy. (Oral & Poster submissions.) S. Ronco, sronco@rescorp.org
Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Ligand Design & Metal Behavior. M. Millar, S. Koch, L. Doerrer
Luminescence & Magnetism of Lanthanide-Containing Materials. A. de Bettencourt, abd@unr.udu; C. Cahill, cahill@gwu.edu
Main-Group Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert
Nanoscience. (Oral & Poster submissions.) S. Wong, sswong@ms.cc.sunysb.edu
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials & Polymer Science. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu, nora.s.radu@usa.dupont.com
Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformations. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu
Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu
Young Investigator Symp. F. A. Walker, awalker@u.arizona.edu
Program Chair: J. Zablocki, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Gilead Sciences, 362 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404, (650) 384-8547, fax (650) 475-0450, jeff.zablocki@gilead.com
Abstracts due March 22.
60 Years of Chemical Research at the Natl. Inst. of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases. K. Jacobson, kajacobs@helix.nih.gov; J. Macor, john.macor@bms.com
An Update on the War on Obesity. J. Macor
Drug Discovery for Epigenetic Targets. T. Heightman; D. Hertzog, donald.l.hertzog@gsk.com
Drugging the Undruggable: Small-Molecule Modulators of Protein-Protein Interactions. E. Velthuisen; D. Hertzog
Effects of Free Drug on In Vivo Efficacy. L. Di; E. Kerns; J. Butera, buteraj@wyeth.com
First-Time Disclosures. A. Robichaud, robicha@wyeth.com
General Oral Session. J. Zablocki
General Poster Session. J. Zablocki
G-Quadruplexes as Targets for Drug Discovery & Development. L. Hurley, hurley@pharmacy.arizona.edu
JAK/STAT Pathway Inhibitors for Cancer. S. Ioannidis, stephanos.ioannidis@astrazeneca.com; M. Lamb, michelle.lamb@astrazeneca.com
Lunch & Learn Case Study: Chemistry & Pharmaceutical Blogging—An Important Means of Nontraditional Scientific Communication. C. Drahl; D. Lowe; A. Mitchinson; T. Bannister, tbannist@scripps.edu
New Therapeutic Approaches for Major Ocular Diseases. Z. Feng; B. Yerxa; T. Bannister, tbannist@scripps.edu; R. Fecik, fecik001@umn.edu; P. Kador
Opioid Receptors as Targets for Drug Discovery. T. A. Brugel, todd.brugel@astrazeneca.com; T. Prisinzano, prisinza@ku.edu; M. Lamb; P. Bernstein, peter.bernstein@astrazeneca.com
Pharmacological Manipulation of Endocannabinoid Degradation. J. G. Breitenbucher; S. McAlpine, mcalpine@chemistry.sdsu.edu
Poster Session. J. Zablocki
Process Chemistry: The Role of Organic Synthesis in Early Clinical Drug Development. A. F. Abdel-Magid, afmagid@comcast.net; R. A. Singer, robert.a.singer@pfizer.com
Recent Developments in Investigation Therapies for HCV. A. Arasappan; W. Kazmierski; A. Palani, anandan.palani@spcorp.com; A. Stamford, andrew.stamford@spcorp.com
Program Chair: S. S. Jurisson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 601 S. College Ave., Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-2107, fax (573) 882-2754, jurissons@missouri.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Applications of Radionuclides in Imaging & Therapy. A. Packard, alan.packard@childrens.harvard.edu; T. Hoffman, hoffmant@health.missouri.edu
Aqueous Chemistry & Thermodynamics of Actinides & Fission Products: A Tribute to Volker Neck. D. L. Clark, dlclark@lanl.gov; S. B. Clark, s_clark@mail.wsu.edu; H. Geckeis, geckeis@ine.fzk.de; T. Fanghaenel, thomas.fanghaenel@ec.europa.eu; H. Nitsche, hnitsche@lbl.gov
Graduate Student Symp. in Nuclear & Radiochemistry. J. D. Robertson, robertsonjo@missouri.edu; P. Benny, bennyp@wsu.edu
New Directions in Isotope Production & Radiochemistry at DOE. P. Srivastava, prem.srivastava@science.doe.gov; C. Williamson, cwilliamson@msn.com; J. Pantaleo, john.pantaleo@science.doe.gov
Radiochemistry at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. M. Stoyer, stoyer1@llnl.gov; P. Mantica, mantica@msu.edu
Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-3037, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D (Retired), Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net
Abstracts due April 5.
Arthur C. Cope & Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award Symp. S. M. Sieburth
Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Biologically Related Molecules & Processes. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Chemistry for Preventing & Combating Disease. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Heterocycles & Aromatics. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
JOC: Defining the Frontiers of Organic Chemistry for 75 Years. C. J. Burrows, burrows@chem.utah.edu; R. K. Boeckman Jr., rkb@rkbmac.chem.rochester.edu
Material, Devices & Switches. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Nanoscaled Materials for Drug Delivery & Diagnostic Applications. N. Gianneschi, ngianneschi@ucsd.edu; H. Havel, havel_henry_a@lilly.com; J. Yang, jerryyang@ucsd.edu
New Reactions & Methodology. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
New Technologies To Expedite Research in Organic Chemistry. C. J. Welch, christopher_welch@merck.com
Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Process Chemistry: Role of Organic Chemistry in Early Clinical Drug Development V. A. F. Abdel-Magid; J. Pesti, jaan.pesti@bms.com
Robert Burns Woodward Memorial Symp. R. M. Williams, rmw@lamar.colostate.edu; J. V. Heck, jvheck@gmail.com
Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award Symp. C. J. Welch; J. Cohen, jcohen@its.jnj.com
Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry. S. S. Hall, stanhall@rutgers.edu; D. Francissen, d.francissen@elsevier.com
Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. (Oral & Poster submissions.)
Young Academic Investigators. L. McElwee-White, lmwhite@chem.ufl.edu; H. Davies, hmdavie@emory.edu
Young Investigators. D. Huryn, huryn@sas.upenn.edu
Program Chair: K. Fjare, Conoco-Phillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74602, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com
Abstracts due March 27.
6th International Symp. on Hydrotreating/Hydrocracking Technologies. O. R. Koseoglu, omer.koseoglu@aramco.com; S. Nagamatsu; S. Kasztelan, slavik.kasztelan@ifp.fr
Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. K. Fjare
Management of Trace Contaminants in Petroleum. P. Robinson, pr.robinson@cri-criterion.com; L. Kraus
Poster Session. K. Fjare
Pyrolysis of Coal, Oil Shale, Renewables & Product Upgrading. J. Schabron, jfschabr@uwyo.edu; F. Agblevor
Renewable Alternatives to Petroleum. R. Radhakrishnan, rakesh.radhakrishnan@navigantconsulting.com; B. Anderson, brian.anderson@mail.wvu.edu
Symp. in Honor of Henrik Topsoe. C. Song, csong@psu.edu
Program Chair: M. A. Johnson, Sterling Chemistry Lab, Yale U, New Haven, CT 06520-8107, (203) 432-5226, mark.johnson@yale.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Accelerators in Computational Chemistry. (Cosponsored with COMP.) T. Dunning, thdjr@illinois.edu; J. Madura, madura@duq.edu
Challenges for Density Functional Theory. W. Yang, weitao.yang@duke.edu; X. Li, li@chem.washington.edu
Electrons in Biomolecules. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) J. M. Weber, weberjm@jilau1.colorado.edu; J. P. Simons, simons@chem.utah.edu
Metals in Biology. A. Palmer, amy.palmer@colorado.edu; T. Brunold, brunold@chem.wisc.edu
Molecular Systems for Efficient Solar Energy Conversion & Storage. C. Schmuttenmaer, charles.schmuttenmaer@yale.edu; V. Batista, victor.batista@yale.edu; G. Brudvig, gary.brudvig@yale.edu
Physical Chemistry of Hydrates, Interfaces & Aerosols & Their Relationship to the Climate System. (Cosponsored with ENVR.) V. Vaida, vaida@colorado.edu; S. Brown, steven.s.brown@noaa.gov
Physical Chemistry of Spectrochemical Analysis. R. N. Zare, rnz@stanford.edu; B. H. Pate, bp2k@virginia.edu
Physical Chemistry Poster Session. M. A. Johnson, mark.johnson@yale.edu
Recent Advances in Ion Mobility for Analysis & Characterization of Macromolecules. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) M. T. Bowers, bowers@chem.ucsb.edu; E. Baker, erin.baker@pnl.gov
Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 DuPont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; G. N. Tew, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Conte Research Bldg. A617, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, fax (413) 545-2873, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu; J. G. Linhardt, Polymer & Surface Science, Bausch & Lomb, 1400 North Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14603, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, jeffrey_linhardt@bausch.com
Abstracts due March 22.
Bioactive Polymers & Polymer Surfaces. (Oral & Poster submissions.) T. Mefford, Mefford@clemson.edu; S. Lin-Gibson, slgibson@nist.gov, sheng.lin-gibson@nist.gov; M. Grunlan, mgrunlan@tamu.edu
From Molecules to Macromolecules: Toward Self-Assembling Materials. (Oral & Poster submissions.) J. Lavigne, lavigne@mail.chem.sc.edu; C. Tang, tang.c@mail.chem.sc.edu; P. Iovine, piovine@sandiego.edu
Frontiers in Polymer Characterization. (Oral & Poster submissions.) T. Seery, seery@mail.ims.uconn.edu; M. Dadmun, dad@utk.edu; D. Nelson, djnelson@ou.edu; D. Waldow, waldow@chem.plu.edu
General Topics in the Characterization of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Garcia, dana.garcia@arkema.com
General Topics in the Design & Synthesis of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Garcia
International Biorelated Polymers Symp. (Oral & Poster submissions.) R. Ottenbrite, ottenbrite@vcu.edu; G. Advincula, radvincula@uh.edu
Medical Applications of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) T. Jozefiak, thomas.jozefiak@genzyme.com; N. Washburn, washburn@andrew.cmu.edu
Memorial Symp. in Honor of H. Benoit: Scattering & Soft Matter Characterization. (Oral & Poster submissions.) R. Borsali, borsali@cermav.cnrs.fr; G. Hadziioannou, hadzii@enscbp.fr
Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Nelson
New Catalysts in Polymer Synthesis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) G. Coates, coates@cornell.edu; L. Jia
Polymerizations & Polymer Modifications that Use Thiol-X Click Reactions. (Oral & Poster submissions.) C. Bowman, christopher.bowman@colorado.edu; A. Lowe, a.lowe@unsw.edu.au
Polymers for Immunology & Immunotherapy. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Irvine, djirvine@mit.edu; S. Little, srlittle@pitt.edu
Program Chair: David Schiraldi, Case Western Reserve U, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, das44@po.cwru.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials: Symp. in Honor of Robert D. Miller. A. Nelson, alshak@us.ibm.com
Functional Block Copolymers & Novel Materials via Self-Assembly. (Cosponsored with POLY.) C. Tang, tang.c@chem.sc.edu
General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. D. Schiraldi
Green Coating Technologies. J. Rawlins, james.rawlins@usm.edu; D. Webster, dean.webster@ndsu.edu
Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. D. Schiraldi
Nano-Scaled Phenomena in Polymeric Systems. J. Wong, j.wong@imperial.ac.uk; A. Yee, afyee@uci.edu; H-J. Sue, hjsue@tamu.edu
Novel Polymeric & Nanocomposite Materials for Defense & Energy. P. Constanzo, pcostanz@calpoly.edu
Pushing the Limits of Nanolithography: Advanced Imaging for Sub-20-nm Patterning. G. Barclay, gbarclay@rohmhaas.com
Roy W. Tess Award in Honor of Charles R. Hegedus. C. K. Schoff, c_schoff40@msn.com
U.S.-Korean International Symp. for the World-Class University Program. K. Char, khchar@snu.ac.kr
Program Chair: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
Genesis of a Chemical Business. A. Myers, amyers@basinc.com
Town Hall Meeting & Poster Session. A. Myers
Will not meet in Boston.
Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, P.O. Box 085198, Racine, WI 53408-5198, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com
Abstracts due March 22.
A Small Business Guide to Intellectual Property. (Cosponsored with CHAL.) C. A. Burton, cburton@oshaliang.com
Best Practices for Entrepreneurs Panel Discussion. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol
Building Businesses Based on the Integration of Basic & Applied Research. M. S. Chorghade, chorghade@comcast.net
Combating Disease: The Role of Biotechnology-Based Small Businesses. M. S. Chorghade
Computer Modeling: The Wave of the Future & Its Benefits for Small Business Owners. (Cosponsored with CINF & COMP.) M. V. Petrova, masha@mvpmodelingsolutions.com
Experiences & Opportunities in Fellowships Panel Discussion. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol
Food & Nutrition in Combating Disease. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) J. E. Sabol
Integrated Marketing for Small, Science-Focused Businesses. (Cosponsored with PROF.) M. Stegman, margery@schenkelstegman.com
Mastering Technical Sales in a Small Business. D. A. Jarvis, dave@techsalesconsultants.com
Sustaining a Chemical Business with Federal Grants & Contracts. (Cosponsored with BMGT & PROF.) C. White, chris.activespectrum@gmail.com
True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol
Program Chairs: D. Nelson, U of Oklahoma, Dept. of Chemistry, 620 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019; djnelson@ou.edu
Abstracts due March 22.
AES Science & Technology: Hydrogen & Wind as Resources. P. Jennings, pjenning@nsf.gov; D. Nelson
AES Science & Technology: Policy & Economics as Enablers. P. Jennings, D. Nelson
Formal & Informal Education Platforms for Sustainable Energy Systems. P. Jennings, D. Nelson
Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Dept. of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State U, MTSU Box X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu
Abstracts due April 1.
Sisters in Science. (Cosponsored with PROF & HIST.) J. Brown; J. L. Bryant, janetlbryant@pnl.gov
The Merck Index Women in Chemistry Award Symp. M. O'Neil, maryadele_oneil@merck.com
Women at the Forefront of Preventing & Combating Disease. C. Chow; M. Kane
