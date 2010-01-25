Fall 2010 ACS National Meeting

The preliminary program for the meeting in Boston will be published in the June 28 issue of C&EN; the technical program will be in the Aug. 2 issue. The society bylaw governing presentation of papers appears below.

ACS's Program & Abstract Creation System (PACS) opened on Jan. 25 for Boston abstracts.

Society Bylaw Governing Papers

Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, governs presentation at society meetings.

a. The term "paper" shall include any scientific presentation that can be reduced to writing.

Researchers supported by grants or contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense are required to submit proposal abstracts and manuscripts for review by DOD if so specified in the grant or contract. It is the responsibility of the authors to secure approval when necessary and to indicate to program chair that approval has been obtained or is expected.

b. No paper shall be presented at a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting unless its title and author(s) appear on the program for the meeting. However, the President, with the concurrence of either the Chair of the Board of Directors or the Vice-Chair of the Council Policy Committee, may authorize an extraordinary symposium at a national meeting provided that

(1) the symposium has as its primary focus significant scientific developments too recent for programming deadlines, and

(2) the request for authorization for such a symposium has been made jointly by a member of the Society and one of the following: the Chair of a relevant Division of the Society, the Chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, or the Chair of the Committee on Science.

c. No paper by a chemical scientist residing in the United States who is not a member of the Society shall appear on the program of a national, regional, divisional, or other major meeting of the Society unless it be a joint paper with one or more Society members, or unless for a national, regional, or national-divisional meeting the author has been invited to present the paper at a symposium organized by a Division of the Society or by Sections of the Society, and the Chair of such Division or of the host Section has certified to the Executive Director of the Society prior to publication of the program that presentation by the author of such paper is important to the success of the symposium.

d. Rules corresponding to paragraphs a, b, and c of this section for a cooperative meeting shall be subject to agreement in advance between the organizations concerned but should conform, insofar as possible, to this Bylaw and be subject to approval by the Executive Director of the Society.

e. The Society assumes no responsibility for the statements or opinions expressed by individuals in papers or discussions thereof.

f. The President shall have authority to exclude any paper from a program at any time prior to its scheduled presentation at a meeting of the Society.

Board Regulation VII, No. 3, supplements Bylaw VI, Sec. 6, as follows:

a. Authorship of papers shall be accredited only to individuals and not to companies or laboratories.

Note: Contact information for program chairs and symposium organizers is indicated only once in each listing.

b. Therapeutic Papers. It is the policy of the Society to encourage the presentation of chemical papers with pharmacological and physiological aspects but to discourage presentation, by other than qualified clinical investigators, of papers in which clinical interpretations are the principal contribution. Divisions shall adhere to this policy when determining the acceptability of papers for their meeting programs. The Divisions also are urged to exclude from their programs, and especially from any abstracts issued, statements recommending procedures for the treatment of human disease or announcement of any "cures" not confirmed by competent medical authority. Any author contributing a paper that includes discussion of the treatment of human disease must submit for review, by representatives of the appropriate Division, a complete manuscript in addition to an abstract.

Notes: Submission of papers for presentation at an ACS meeting does not constitute submission for publication in an ACS journal. Regulations for the acceptance of papers to be presented as part of divisional meetings vary for each division. However, publication of papers in ACS journals is based upon the earliest date of receipt of the complete paper by the appropriate editor.

The council has empowered officers of divisions to request any paper in advance, so that it may be passed upon and an indication made to the author as to whether he or she is to read the entire paper or to abstract it to allow time for discussion.

Special attention should be given to the misuse of trade names, secret formulas, or secret processes in papers at national meetings of the society.

It is requested that authors avoid the use of trade names in papers presented at ACS meetings. Chairs are responsible for enforcing this policy.

Boston, Aug. 22–26

AGRICULTURAL & FOOD CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: A. Mitchell, U of California, Davis, Food Science & Technology, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 95616, aemitchell@ucdavis.edu

Abstracts due March 29.

AGFD Division Award Symp. M. Appell, michael.appell@ars.usda.gov

Agricultural & Food-Derived Natural Products for Preventing & Combating Disease. B. S. Patil, b-patil@tamu.edu; G. K. Jayaprakasha, gkjp@tamu.edu; K. N. C Murthy, kncmurthy@neo.tamu.edu; N. P. Seeram, nseeram@mail.uri.edu

Caffeine & Other Natural Product Stimulants. E. De Mejia, edemejia@uiuc.edu

Flavor Chemistry of Alcoholic Beverages. M. Qian, michael.qian@oregonstate.edu; T. Shellhammer, tom.shellhammer@oregonstate.edu

Flavor Chemistry of Sweet Brown Flavors. M. Sucan, Mathias.Sucan@pepsi.com

General Papers.

Small Wonders: Peptides for Disease Control. (Cosponsored with BTEC.) K. Rajasekaran, Rajah.Rajasekaran@ars.usda.gov; J. Cary, Jeff.Cary@ars.usda.gov; J. Jaynes, jjsqrd@bellsouth.net

Undergraduate Research Symp. C. Brine, brinec11@verizon.net

Young Scientist Award Symp. C. Brine

AGROCHEMICALS

Will not meet in Boston.

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: S. Lunte, U of Kansas, 2030 Becker St., Lawrence, KS 66047, slunte@ku.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

A Half-Century at the Crossroads of Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Royce Murray's 50 Years at Carolina. D. Rolinson, rolison@nrl.navy.mil

ACS Award for Creative Invention: Symp. in Honor of David Walt. T. Swager, tswager@mit.edu

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Symp. in Honor of Richard Van Duyne. K. Willets, kwillets@mail.utexas.edu

ACS Award in Chromatography: Symp. in Honor of Udo Brinkman. G. J. deJong, g.j.dejong@uu.nl

Analytical Awards Symp. D. Phillips, dorothy_j_phillips@waters.com

Analytical Methods for Quantifying & Characterizing Nanomaterials in the Environment. (Cosponsored with ENVR.) P. L. Ferguson, lee.ferguson@duke.edu

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry: Symp. in Honor of Catherine Costello. (Cosponsored with WCC.) J. Zaia, jzaia@bu.edu

General Papers.

Mass Spectrometry.

Microfluidics & Lab on a Chip.

Pharmaceutical Analysis.

Sensors.

Spectroscopy.

BIOCHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY

Program chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

BIOLOGICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. M. Bollinger Jr., Penn State U, 104 Chemistry Bldg., University Park, PA 16802, jmb21@psu.edu; D. G. McCafferty, dewey@duke.edu

Abstracts due April 1.

Biogenesis of Enzyme Cofactors.

Breakthroughs in Biochemistry.

Current Topics in Biochemistry.

Design, Discovery & Directed Evolution of Enzyme Activities.

Goodman Award Symp.

Gordon Hammes ACS Biochemistry Lectureship.

Hammes Lectureship Symp. J. Richard, jrichard@buffalo.edu

Lilly Award Symp. A. Ting, ating@mit.edu

Natural Products Biosynthesis. Y. Tang, yitang@ucla.edu

Pfizer Award Symp. V. Bandarian, vahe@arizona.edu

Repligen Award Symp. R. Raines, rtraines@wisc.edu

Synthetic Chemistry for Biological Imaging, Quantitation & Discovery. D. McCafferty

Chemistry of Epigenetic Regulation. P. A. Cole, pcole@jhmi.edu

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & MANAGEMENT

Program Chair: M. L. Hurrey, Materials Discovery & Characterization, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, 130 Waverly St., Cambridge, MA 02139, michael_hurrey@vrtx.com

Abstracts due March 30.

Chemistry: The Future-Proof Profession. (Cosponsored with SCHB & WCC.) C. Duane, carol.duane@sbcglobal.net; K. Schulz, kschulz@comcast.net

CARBOHYDRATE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: T. L. Lowary, Dept. of Chemistry and Alberta Ingenuity Ctr. for Carbohydrate Science, U of Alberta, Gunning-Lemieux Chemistry Ctr., Edmonton, AB T6G 2G2, Canada, (780) 492-1861, fax (780) 492-7705, tlowary@ualberta.ca

Abstracts due March 29.

General Papers: Computation.

General Papers: Glycobiology.

General Papers: Polysaccharides.

General Papers: Synthetic Chemistry.

General Posters.

Petite & Sweet: Glyconanotechnology as a Bridge to New Medicines. X. Huang, xuefei@chemistry.msu.edu; J. J. Barchi, Jr., barchi@helix.nih.gov

Recognition of DNA: Recent Advances. D. P. Arya, dparya@mail.clemson.edu

Synthetic Oligosaccharides & Glycoconjugates for Preventing & Combating Disease. L. Wang, lwang@som.umaryland.edu; G. Boons, gjboons@ccrc.uga.edu

Wolfrom-Isbell New Investigator Award Symp. G. Eggleston, gillian.eggleston@ars.usda.gov

CATALYSIS SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (PROBATIONARY)

Program Chair: B. Zhou, Headwaters Technology Innovation Group, 1501 New York Ave., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, (609) 394-3102 ext. 211, bzhou@headwaters.com

Abstracts due March 22.

Biocatalysis. (Cosponsored with FUEL & PETR.)

Catalyst for Energy Storage. (Cosponsored with PETR & FUEL.)

General Catalysis. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)

Operando & In Situ Spectroscopy. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)

Surface Science of Catalysis. (Cosponsored with COLL, PETR & FUEL.)

CELLULOSE & RENEWABLE MATERIALS

Program Chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

CHEMICAL EDUCATION

Program Chairs: J. M. Smist, Dept. of Biology/Chemistry, Springfield C, Springfield, MA 01109, (413) 748-3382, fax (413) 748-3761, jsmist@spfldcol.edu; C. V. Gauthier, Florida Southern C, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801, cgauthier@flsouthern.edu; N. L. Snyder, Hamilton C, Dept. of Chemistry, 198 College Hill Rd., Clinton, NY 13323, nsnyder@hamilton.edu

Abstracts due March 29.

Advances in Teaching Analytical Chemistry. A. M. Falke, anne.falke@worcester.edu

Advances in Teaching Biochemistry. D. Vardar-Ulu, dvardar@wellesley.edu

Advances in Teaching Inorganic Chemistry. L. Goj, lgoj@rollins.edu

Advances in Teaching Organic Chemistry. M. Boucher, mbouche@utica.edu

Advances in Teaching Physical Chemistry. J. Dudek, dudekj@hartwick.edu; R. Dudek, rdudek@wittenberg.edu

Are Our Students & Our Fellow Educators Practicing "Safe" Chemistry? A. Hazari

Connections to Germany: Education & Research Opportunities. M. Z. Hoffman, hoffman@bu.edu

High School Program. S. Mitchell, sbmitchell@aol.com

History of Chemistry in Chemical Education. C. Guinta, giunta@lemoyne.edu

Integrating Nanotechnology into the Chemistry Curriculum. J. Montgomery, jmontgomery@flsouthern.edu

Research Ties Between Chemical Education & Other Disciplines. M. Oliver-Hoyo, maria_oliver@ncsu.edu

Social Networking: The Next Generation. L. E. Pence, lpence@hartford.edu; H. E. Pence, pencehe@oneonta.edu

Successful Student Chapter Posters. J. Schnorr, jschnorr@mit.edu; S. Lipoff, lipoff@mit.edu

Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Biochemistry. M. Fisher, matt.fisher@stvincent.edu

Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Inorganic Chemistry. B. Wile, bwile@hamilton.edu

Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Organic Chemistry. K. Fields, kfields@mail.usf.edu

Successful Undergraduate Research Programs in Physical Chemistry. T. Castonguay, tcastonguay@iona.edu

Teaching Acid-Base Concepts in General & Organic Chemistry: Current Approaches To Improve Conceptual Understanding & Retention. M. Asirvatham, margaret.asirvatham@colorado.edu

Teaching Science to Elementary Teachers. L. Hogue, hoguelm@muohio.edu

Undergraduate Research in Biochemistry. D. Vardar-Ulu, dvardar@wellesley.edu

Undergraduate Research in Inorganic Chemistry. J. R. Miecznikowski, jmiecznikowski@mail.fairfield.edu

Undergraduate Research in Organic Chemistry. J. Ruppel, jruppel@hamilton.edu; J. D'Angelo, dangelo@alfred.edu

Undergraduate Research in Physical Chemistry. J. Dudek, dudekj@hartwick.edu

Undergraduate Research Posters. N. Bakowski, n_bakowski@acs.org

Where Goeth the Chemistry Textbook? J. H. Reeves, reeves@uncw.edu; D. Exton, dexton@uoregon.edu

CHEMICAL HEALTH & SAFETY

Program Chair: D. M. Decker, Office of Environmental Health & Safety, U of California, Davis, 1 Shields Ave., Davis, CA 96516, (530) 754-7964, dmdecker@ucdavis.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Ask Dr. Safety about Handling Air/Water-Reactive & Pyrophoric Materials. N. Langerman, neal@chemical-safety.com; H. J. Elston

Chemical Health & Safety Posters. F. Wood-Black, fwblack@cableone.net

Chemical Lifecycle Management. L. M. Stroud, lmstroud@aol.com

Chemistry in Preventing & Combating Disease. R. H. Hill, hillr@battelle.org

Considering the Human Element in Hazards Analysis & Accident Investigation. D. M. Decker; K. B. Jeskie, jeskiekb@ornl.gov

Responsible Conduct in Research. S. Wawzyniecki, stefan.w@uconn.edu

Safe Management & Handling of Air/Water-Reactive & Pyrophoric Materials. N. Langerman; George Wahl, ghw917@mac.com

Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks: Customizing Health & Safety Training for Midcareer Chemists. K. B. Jeskie

CHEMICAL INFORMATION

Program Chair: R. Guha, NIH Chemical Genomics Ctr., Room 3005, 9800 Medical Ctr. Dr., Rockville, MD 20850, (814) 404-5449, rajarshi.guha@gmail.com

Abstracts due March 28.

9th Quadrennial Trisociety Symp. E. Kajosalo, kajosalo@mit.edu; L. Sola, lrm1@cornell.edu

Herman Skolnik Award Symp. A. Hopfinger, hopfingr@gmail.com

IP Issues for Drug Delivery Devices. P. Scott, pamela.j.scott@pfizer.com

Semantic Webs in Chemistry. E. Willighagen, egon.willighagen@gmail.com; M. Brandle, braendle@chem.ethz.ch

Streamlining Systems Biology & Cheminformatics Approaches with High-Throughput Screening in Lead Discovery. A. Bender, andreas.bender@cantab.net; M. Glick, meir.glick@novartis.com

Emerging Concepts of Activity Landscapes & Activity Cliffs & Their Role in Drug Research. J. Bajorath, bajorath@bit.uni-bonn.de; M. Lajiness, lajinessms@lilly.com; G. Maggiora, maggiora@pharmacy.arizona.edu

CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Program Chair: Kaushik Mitra, Dept. of Drug Metabolism, Merck Research Labs, Rahway, NJ 07065, (732) 594-3944, kaushik_mitra@merck.com

Abstracts due March 22.

Drug Safety: Improving Drug Candidates by Design—Focus on Physical Properties To Improve Disposition & Safety. F. Guengerich, f.guengerich@vanderbilt.edu; N. Meanwell, nicholas.meanwell@bms.com

Founders' Award—Chemical Mechanisms in Carcinogenesis: Advances & Possible Applications to Other Diseases. R. Loeppky, loeppkyr@missouri.edu

Future Priorities of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences: Linda Birnbaum. L. Peterson, peter431@umn.edu

General Papers. K. Mitra

General Posters. K. Mitra

Protein Adducts & Stress Response Pathways. D. Liebler, daniel.liebler@vanderbilt.edu

Young Investigators. K. Mitra

CHEMISTRY & THE LAW

Program Chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

COLLOID & SURFACE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. Texter, School of Engineering Technology, Eastern Michigan U, Coating Research Institute, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, jtexter@emich.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Fundamental Research in Colloid & Surface Science. J. Texter

Langmuir Award Lectures. E. Tysoe, wtt@uwm.edu

Nanomaterials for Biological, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Applications. R. Nagarajan, ramanathan.nagarajan@us.army.mil; T. A. Hatton, tahatton@mit.edu

Novel Model Systems for Bilayer Lipid Membranes. I. Koeper, ingo.koeper@flinders.edu.au; K. Hristova, kh@jhu.edu; J. Robertson, joseph.robertson@nist.gov

Surface Chemistry & Environmental Applications of Nanoporous Materials. S. Larsen, sarah-larsen@uiowa.edu

Surface Chemistry of Chiral Interfaces. D. Sholl, david.sholl@chbe.gatech.edu; K. H. Ernst, Karl-Heinz.Ernst@empa.ch

Symp. in Honor of Kash Mittal. V. Gutowski, Voytek.Gutowski@csiro.au

Symp. in Honor of Richard Lambert. C. Baddeley, cjb14@st-andrews.ac.uk; E. C. H. Sykes, charles.sykes@tufts.edu

COMPUTERS IN CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: J. D. Madura, Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry, Ctr. for Computational Sciences & Duquesne U, 308 Mellon Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15282, (412) 396-6341, fax (412) 396-5683, madura@duq.edu; E. X. Esposito, exeResearch, 32 University Dr., East Lansing, MI 48823, (517) 639-0684, emilio.esposito@gmail.com

Abstracts due March 30.

Incoming Challenge of Multiscale Modeling & Simulation: Mechanistic Understandings. J. W. Chu, jwchu@berkeley.edu; H. Guo, hguo1@utk.edu

Antibacterial Medicinal Chemistry Targeting Gram-Negative Pathogens. V. Shanmugasundaram; veerabahu.shanmugasundaram@pfizer.com

Award Symp. J. D. Madura; K. Merz

Chemical Computing Group Excellence Award. C. Simmerling, carlos.simmerling@gmail.com

Community Structure-Activity Resource (CSAR). H. Carlson, carlsonh@umich.edu

Frontiers of Condensed-Phase Theory & Simulation: A Tribute to Bruce J. Berne. G. Voth, voth@hec.utah.edu

General Posters. E. X. Esposito

Hewlett-Packard Scholar Awards. C. Simmerling

Inside the RCSB & Protein Data Bank. T. Stouch, tstouch@gmail.com

Journal of Chemical Information & Modeling's 50th Anniversary Symp. (Cosponsored with CINF.) W. Jorgensen, william.jorgensen@yale.edu

Molecular Mechanics. E. X. Esposito

Quantum Chemistry. E. X. Esposito

Role of Waters in Drug Design. V. Shanmugasundaram, veerabahu.shanmugasundaram@pfizer.com; W. Sherman, sherman@schrodinger.com

Scripting & Programming: HPC in Pharma. Z. P. Yang, zheng.p.yang@gsk.com

Scripting & Programming: HPC on the Cheap. R. Guha, rajarshi.guha@gmail.com

Simulation of Interfaces. H. Heinz, hendrik.heinz@uakron.edu

Success Stories in Computer-Guided Chemistry. A. Parrill, aparrill@memphis.edu

Tautomers. T. Stouch

Cheminformatic Aspects of High-Throughput Screening: From the Libraries to the Robots to the Models. Y. J. Tseng

ENVIRONMENTAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: D. D. Dionysiou, U of Cincinnati, Dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, 765 Baldwin Hall, Cincinnati, OH 45221, dionysios.d.dionysiou@uc.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Analytical Methods for Quantifying & Characterizing Nanomaterials in the Environment. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) P. L. Ferguson, lee.ferguson@duke.edu; J. Field, jennifer.field@oregonstate.edu; J. Ranville, jranvill@mines.edu

Black Carbon as Geosorbent & Beyond: Contaminant Sorption, Soil Fertilization & Carbon-Negative Strategy. S. M. Uchimiya, sophie.uchimiya@ars.usda.gov; J. J. Pignatello, joseph.pignatello@ct.gov; J. Lehmann, cl273@cornell.edu

C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symp. T. Anderson, todd.anderson@ttu.edu

Chemistry of AOP Radicals during Water & Wastewater Treatment. F. Rosario-Ortiz, fernando.rosario@colorado.edu; S. P. Mezyk, smezyk@csulb.edu; D. D. Dionysiou

Drinking-Water Chemistry: Disease Prevention & Health Promotion. (Cosponsored with AEESP.) A. M. Dietrich, andread@vt.edu; M. A. Edwards, edwardsm@vt.edu

Emerging Applications in Membrane Science & Technology. I. C. Escobar, iescoba@utnet.utoledo.edu; T. S. Chung, chencts@nsu.edu.sg; B. Van der Bruggen, bart.vanderbruggen@cit.kuleuven.be; J. Hestekin, hesteki@uark.edu

Environmental Applications & Implications of Nanotechnology. K. Chen, kailoon.chen@jhu.edu; C. Vecitis, vecitis@harvard.edu; Y. Jun, ysjun@seas.wustl.edu

Environmental Health Volatiles & Aerosols: Novel Direct Measurement Methods Relevant to Lung Disease. J. Hill, jane.hill@uvm.edu; B. Holmén, britt.holmen@uvm.edu

General Papers. D. D. Dionysiou

Heterogeneous Catalysis for Environmental & Sustainable Energy Applications. (Cosponsored with CATL & I&EC.) A. Orlov, aorlov@notes.cc.sunysb.edu; M. Castaldi, mc2352@columbia.edu; M. Flytzani-Stephanopoulos, mflytzan@tufts.edu; B. Wilhite, bwilhite@engr.uconn.edu; M. Bekbölet, bekbolet@boun.edu.tr

Mining Waste: Geochemistry, Treatment & Beneficial Reuse. R. Brennan, rbrennan@engr.psu.edu; S. Al-Abed, al-abed.souhail@epa.gov

Molecular Tools for Assessing Environmental Exposure to Pathogens. J. Peccia, jordan.peccia@yale.edu

Surface & Interfacial Phenomenon in Environmental Processes. (Cosponsored with COLL.) H. Zhang, huzhang@siue.edu; E. J. Weber, weber.eric@epa.gov; T. J. Strathmann, strthmnn@ad.uiuc.edu

FLUORINE CHEMISTRY

Program Chair unavailable at press time.

Abstract due date unavailable at press time.

FUEL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: C-J. Liu, School of Chemical Engineering & Technology, P.O. Box 796666, Tianjin U, 92 Wei Jin Rd., Tianjin 300072, China, 86 22 27406490, fax 86 22 27890078, ughg_cjl@yahoo.com

Abstracts due March 22.

Advances in Fuel Science & Technology. C-J. Liu; X. Ma, xbma@tju.edu.cn

Chemistry, Production & Use of Green Fuels. S. D. Minteer, minteers@slu.edu; M. J. Cooney, mcooney@hawaii.edu

Hydrogen Production & Application. (Cosponsored with CATL.) J. Yang; jyang27@ford.com; X. Wang, xianqin.wang@njit.edu

Ionic Liquids in Sustainable Energy & Fuels. (Cosponsored with I&EC.) E. J. Maginn, ed@nd.edu; W. Henderson, whender@ncsu.edu

Nanotech for Sustainable Energy & Fuels. (Cosponsored with CATL.) U. Burghaus, uwe.burghaus@ndsu.edu; F. Besenbacher, fbe@inano.dk; Z. L. Wang, zhong.wang@mse.gatech.edu; C-J. Liu

Nonthermal-Plasma-Assisted Fuel Conversion for Green Chemistry. T. Nozaki, tnozaki@mech.titech.ac.jp; A. Gutsol, alexander.gutsol@gmail.com

Storch Award Symp.

GEOCHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. Brandes, Skidaway Inst. of Oceanography, 10 Ocean Science Circle, Savannah, GA 31411; jay.brandes@skio.usg.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

General Geochemistry Papers.

Geochemistry of Soils & Sediments.

Marine Biogeochemistry.

HISTORY OF CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: S. C. Rasmussen, Dept. of Chemistry & Molecular Biology, North Dakota State U, Dept. 2735, P.O. Box 6050, Fargo, ND 58108-6050, (701) 231-8747, fax (701) 231-8831, seth.rasmussen@ndsu.edu

Abstracts due March 29.

Anna Jane Harrison, ACS President: Her Science & Her Legacy. J. M. Hayes, jmhayes@earthlink.net

Busted: Myths of a Chemical Nature. V. V. Mainz, mainz@uiuc.edu

General Papers. S. C. Rasmussen

Global Perspectives on Continued Education for Seniors. M. V. Orna, mvorna@cnr.edu

Women Chemists & Scientists You Know, Or If You Don't Know You Ought To Know Them. J. M. Hayes, jmhayes@earthlink.net

INDUSTRIAL & ENGINEERING CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. T. Ciszewski, Sustainable Technology Division, Environmental Protection Agency, 26 West Martin Luther King Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45268, (513) 569-7380, iecprogramchair@gmail.com

Abstracts due March 22.

Automation & the Human Element: It's Not Just a Turn-Key Piece of Equipment.

General Papers.

General Posters.

Green Synthesis & Materials Processing Using Tunable Fluids.

Pilot Plant Design: From Bench to Pilot Plant.

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: M. Millar, Dept. of Chemistry, State U of New York, Stony Brook, NY 11794-3400, (631) 632-7909, fax (631) 632-7960, mmillar@notes.cc.sunysb.edu; B. T. Donovan-Merkert, Dept. of Chemistry, U of North Carolina, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28223-0001, (704) 687-4436, fax (704) 687-3151, bdonovan@uncc.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Biofeedstock: The New Path Forward for Chemicals & Fuels. C. P. Mehnert, christian.p.mehnert@exxonmobil.com; I. T. Horvath, istvan.t.horvath@cityu.edu.hk

Bioinorganic Chemistry: DNA & RNA. (Oral & Poster submissions.) M. Millar

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Enzymes & Coenzymes. (Oral & Poster submissions.) M. Millar

Chemistry of Materials. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Commemoration of the Founding of the ACS Journal Organometallics. D. Lichtenberger, dlichten@u.arizona.edu

Coordination Chemistry: Characterization & Applications. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Crans, crans@lamar.colostate.edu

Coordination Chemistry: Synthesis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Crans

Electrochemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Environmental Aspects of Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

ExxonMobil Solid-State Chemistry Faculty Fellow Award Symp. S. Brock, sbrock@chem.wayne.edu

General Inorganic Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Inorganic Catalysts. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Inorganic Materials: Electrochemistry & Battery Applications. K. Takeuchi, takeuchi@buffalo.edu; E. Takeuchi, et23@buffalo.edu

Inorganic Nanoscience Award. D. Nelson, djnelson@ou.edu

Inorganic Spectroscopy. (Oral & Poster submissions.) S. Ronco, sronco@rescorp.org

Lanthanide & Actinide Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Ligand Design & Metal Behavior. M. Millar, S. Koch, L. Doerrer

Luminescence & Magnetism of Lanthanide-Containing Materials. A. de Bettencourt, abd@unr.udu; C. Cahill, cahill@gwu.edu

Main-Group Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) B. Donovan-Merkert

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Materials & Polymer Science. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu, nora.s.radu@usa.dupont.com

Organometallic Chemistry: Applications to Organic Transformations. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu

Organometallic Chemistry: Catalysis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu

Organometallic Chemistry: Synthesis & Characterization. (Oral & Poster submissions.) N. Radu

Young Investigator Symp. F. A. Walker, awalker@u.arizona.edu

MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: J. Zablocki, Dept. of Medicinal Chemistry, Gilead Sciences, 362 Lakeside Dr., Foster City, CA 94404, (650) 384-8547, fax (650) 475-0450, jeff.zablocki@gilead.com

Abstracts due March 22.

60 Years of Chemical Research at the Natl. Inst. of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases. K. Jacobson, kajacobs@helix.nih.gov; J. Macor, john.macor@bms.com

An Update on the War on Obesity. J. Macor

Drug Discovery for Epigenetic Targets. T. Heightman; D. Hertzog, donald.l.hertzog@gsk.com

Drugging the Undruggable: Small-Molecule Modulators of Protein-Protein Interactions. E. Velthuisen; D. Hertzog

Effects of Free Drug on In Vivo Efficacy. L. Di; E. Kerns; J. Butera, buteraj@wyeth.com

General Oral Session. J. Zablocki

General Poster Session. J. Zablocki

G-Quadruplexes as Targets for Drug Discovery & Development. L. Hurley, hurley@pharmacy.arizona.edu

JAK/STAT Pathway Inhibitors for Cancer. S. Ioannidis, stephanos.ioannidis@astrazeneca.com; M. Lamb, michelle.lamb@astrazeneca.com

Lunch & Learn Case Study: Chemistry & Pharmaceutical Blogging—An Important Means of Nontraditional Scientific Communication. C. Drahl; D. Lowe; A. Mitchinson; T. Bannister, tbannist@scripps.edu

New Therapeutic Approaches for Major Ocular Diseases. Z. Feng; B. Yerxa; T. Bannister, tbannist@scripps.edu; R. Fecik, fecik001@umn.edu; P. Kador

Opioid Receptors as Targets for Drug Discovery. T. A. Brugel, todd.brugel@astrazeneca.com; T. Prisinzano, prisinza@ku.edu; M. Lamb; P. Bernstein, peter.bernstein@astrazeneca.com

Pharmacological Manipulation of Endocannabinoid Degradation. J. G. Breitenbucher; S. McAlpine, mcalpine@chemistry.sdsu.edu

Poster Session. J. Zablocki

Process Chemistry: The Role of Organic Synthesis in Early Clinical Drug Development. A. F. Abdel-Magid, afmagid@comcast.net; R. A. Singer, robert.a.singer@pfizer.com

Recent Developments in Investigation Therapies for HCV. A. Arasappan; W. Kazmierski; A. Palani, anandan.palani@spcorp.com; A. Stamford, andrew.stamford@spcorp.com

NUCLEAR CHEMISTRY & TECHNOLOGY

Program Chair: S. S. Jurisson, Dept. of Chemistry, U of Missouri, 601 S. College Ave., Columbia, MO 65211, (573) 882-2107, fax (573) 882-2754, jurissons@missouri.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Applications of Radionuclides in Imaging & Therapy. A. Packard, alan.packard@childrens.harvard.edu; T. Hoffman, hoffmant@health.missouri.edu

Aqueous Chemistry & Thermodynamics of Actinides & Fission Products: A Tribute to Volker Neck. D. L. Clark, dlclark@lanl.gov; S. B. Clark, s_clark@mail.wsu.edu; H. Geckeis, geckeis@ine.fzk.de; T. Fanghaenel, thomas.fanghaenel@ec.europa.eu; H. Nitsche, hnitsche@lbl.gov

Graduate Student Symp. in Nuclear & Radiochemistry. J. D. Robertson, robertsonjo@missouri.edu; P. Benny, bennyp@wsu.edu

New Directions in Isotope Production & Radiochemistry at DOE. P. Srivastava, prem.srivastava@science.doe.gov; C. Williamson, cwilliamson@msn.com; J. Pantaleo, john.pantaleo@science.doe.gov

Radiochemistry at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. M. Stoyer, stoyer1@llnl.gov; P. Mantica, mantica@msu.edu

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: S. M. Sieburth, Dept. of Chemistry, Temple U, 1901 North 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, (215) 204-3037, fax (215) 204-1532, scott.sieburth@temple.edu; A. F. Abdel-Magid, Chemical Development, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D (Retired), Spring House, PA 19477, (215) 913-7202, afmagid@comcast.net

Abstracts due April 5.

Arthur C. Cope & Arthur C. Cope Scholars Award Symp. S. M. Sieburth

Asymmetric Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Biologically Related Molecules & Processes. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Chemistry for Preventing & Combating Disease. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Heterocycles & Aromatics. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

JOC: Defining the Frontiers of Organic Chemistry for 75 Years. C. J. Burrows, burrows@chem.utah.edu; R. K. Boeckman Jr., rkb@rkbmac.chem.rochester.edu

Material, Devices & Switches. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Metal-Mediated Reactions & Syntheses. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Molecular Recognition & Self-Assembly. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Nanoscaled Materials for Drug Delivery & Diagnostic Applications. N. Gianneschi, ngianneschi@ucsd.edu; H. Havel, havel_henry_a@lilly.com; J. Yang, jerryyang@ucsd.edu

New Reactions & Methodology. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

New Technologies To Expedite Research in Organic Chemistry. C. J. Welch, christopher_welch@merck.com

Peptides, Proteins & Amino Acids. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Physical Organic Chemistry: Calculations, Mechanisms, Photochemistry & High-Energy Species. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

Process Chemistry: Role of Organic Chemistry in Early Clinical Drug Development V. A. F. Abdel-Magid; J. Pesti, jaan.pesti@bms.com

Robert Burns Woodward Memorial Symp. R. M. Williams, rmw@lamar.colostate.edu; J. V. Heck, jvheck@gmail.com

Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award Symp. C. J. Welch; J. Cohen, jcohen@its.jnj.com

Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry. S. S. Hall, stanhall@rutgers.edu; D. Francissen, d.francissen@elsevier.com

Total Synthesis of Complex Molecules. (Oral & Poster submissions.)

PETROLEUM CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: K. Fjare, Conoco-Phillips, 1000 South Pine St., Ponca City, OK 74602, (580) 767-7264, kristi.a.fjare@conocophillips.com

Abstracts due March 27.

6th International Symp. on Hydrotreating/Hydrocracking Technologies. O. R. Koseoglu, omer.koseoglu@aramco.com; S. Nagamatsu; S. Kasztelan, slavik.kasztelan@ifp.fr

Chemistry of Petroleum & Emerging Technologies. K. Fjare

Management of Trace Contaminants in Petroleum. P. Robinson, pr.robinson@cri-criterion.com; L. Kraus

Poster Session. K. Fjare

Pyrolysis of Coal, Oil Shale, Renewables & Product Upgrading. J. Schabron, jfschabr@uwyo.edu; F. Agblevor

Renewable Alternatives to Petroleum. R. Radhakrishnan, rakesh.radhakrishnan@navigantconsulting.com; B. Anderson, brian.anderson@mail.wvu.edu

Symp. in Honor of Henrik Topsoe. C. Song, csong@psu.edu

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY

Program Chair: M. A. Johnson, Sterling Chemistry Lab, Yale U, New Haven, CT 06520-8107, (203) 432-5226, mark.johnson@yale.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Accelerators in Computational Chemistry. (Cosponsored with COMP.) T. Dunning, thdjr@illinois.edu; J. Madura, madura@duq.edu

Challenges for Density Functional Theory. W. Yang, weitao.yang@duke.edu; X. Li, li@chem.washington.edu

Electrons in Biomolecules. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) J. M. Weber, weberjm@jilau1.colorado.edu; J. P. Simons, simons@chem.utah.edu

Molecular Systems for Efficient Solar Energy Conversion & Storage. C. Schmuttenmaer, charles.schmuttenmaer@yale.edu; V. Batista, victor.batista@yale.edu; G. Brudvig, gary.brudvig@yale.edu

Physical Chemistry of Hydrates, Interfaces & Aerosols & Their Relationship to the Climate System. (Cosponsored with ENVR.) V. Vaida, vaida@colorado.edu; S. Brown, steven.s.brown@noaa.gov

Physical Chemistry of Spectrochemical Analysis. R. N. Zare, rnz@stanford.edu; B. H. Pate, bp2k@virginia.edu

Physical Chemistry Poster Session. M. A. Johnson, mark.johnson@yale.edu

Recent Advances in Ion Mobility for Analysis & Characterization of Macromolecules. (Cosponsored with ANYL.) M. T. Bowers, bowers@chem.ucsb.edu; E. Baker, erin.baker@pnl.gov

POLYMER CHEMISTRY

Program Chairs: K. L. Kiick, Dept. of Materials Science & Engineering, U of Delaware, 201 DuPont Hall, Newark, DE 19716, (302) 831-0201, kiick@udel.edu; G. N. Tew, Dept. of Polymer Science & Engineering, U of Massachusetts, 120 Governors Dr., Conte Research Bldg. A617, Amherst, MA 01003, (413) 577-1612, fax (413) 545-2873, tew@mail.pse.umass.edu; J. G. Linhardt, Polymer & Surface Science, Bausch & Lomb, 1400 North Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14603, (585) 338-5256, fax (585) 338-0042, jeffrey_linhardt@bausch.com

Abstracts due March 22.

From Molecules to Macromolecules: Toward Self-Assembling Materials. (Oral & Poster submissions.) J. Lavigne, lavigne@mail.chem.sc.edu; C. Tang, tang.c@mail.chem.sc.edu; P. Iovine, piovine@sandiego.edu

General Topics in the Characterization of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Garcia, dana.garcia@arkema.com

General Topics in the Design & Synthesis of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Garcia

International Biorelated Polymers Symp. (Oral & Poster submissions.) R. Ottenbrite, ottenbrite@vcu.edu; G. Advincula, radvincula@uh.edu

Medical Applications of Polymers. (Oral & Poster submissions.) T. Jozefiak, thomas.jozefiak@genzyme.com; N. Washburn, washburn@andrew.cmu.edu

Memorial Symp. in Honor of H. Benoit: Scattering & Soft Matter Characterization. (Oral & Poster submissions.) R. Borsali, borsali@cermav.cnrs.fr; G. Hadziioannou, hadzii@enscbp.fr

Nanoscience in Polymer Chemistry. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Nelson

New Catalysts in Polymer Synthesis. (Oral & Poster submissions.) G. Coates, coates@cornell.edu; L. Jia

Polymerizations & Polymer Modifications that Use Thiol-X Click Reactions. (Oral & Poster submissions.) C. Bowman, christopher.bowman@colorado.edu; A. Lowe, a.lowe@unsw.edu.au

Polymers for Immunology & Immunotherapy. (Oral & Poster submissions.) D. Irvine, djirvine@mit.edu; S. Little, srlittle@pitt.edu

POLYMERIC MATERIALS: SCIENCE & ENGINEERING

Program Chair: David Schiraldi, Case Western Reserve U, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, das44@po.cwru.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials: Symp. in Honor of Robert D. Miller. A. Nelson, alshak@us.ibm.com

Functional Block Copolymers & Novel Materials via Self-Assembly. (Cosponsored with POLY.) C. Tang, tang.c@chem.sc.edu

General Papers/New Concepts in Polymeric Materials. D. Schiraldi

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session. D. Schiraldi

Novel Polymeric & Nanocomposite Materials for Defense & Energy. P. Constanzo, pcostanz@calpoly.edu

Pushing the Limits of Nanolithography: Advanced Imaging for Sub-20-nm Patterning. G. Barclay, gbarclay@rohmhaas.com

Roy W. Tess Award in Honor of Charles R. Hegedus. C. K. Schoff, c_schoff40@msn.com

U.S.-Korean International Symp. for the World-Class University Program. K. Char, khchar@snu.ac.kr

PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

Program Chair: R. D. Libby, Chemistry Dept., Moravian C, 1200 Main St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, (610) 861-1436, fax (610) 625-7918, rdlibby@chem.moravian.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

Genesis of a Chemical Business. A. Myers, amyers@basinc.com

Town Hall Meeting & Poster Session. A. Myers

RUBBER DIVISION

Will not meet in Boston.

SMALL CHEMICAL BUSINESSES

Program Chair: J. E. Sabol, Chemical Consultant, P.O. Box 085198, Racine, WI 53408-5198, (262) 498-8005, jsabol@chem-consult.com

Abstracts due March 22.

A Small Business Guide to Intellectual Property. (Cosponsored with CHAL.) C. A. Burton, cburton@oshaliang.com

Best Practices for Entrepreneurs Panel Discussion. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol

Building Businesses Based on the Integration of Basic & Applied Research. M. S. Chorghade, chorghade@comcast.net

Combating Disease: The Role of Biotechnology-Based Small Businesses. M. S. Chorghade

Computer Modeling: The Wave of the Future & Its Benefits for Small Business Owners. (Cosponsored with CINF & COMP.) M. V. Petrova, masha@mvpmodelingsolutions.com

Experiences & Opportunities in Fellowships Panel Discussion. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol

Food & Nutrition in Combating Disease. (Cosponsored with AGFD.) J. E. Sabol

Integrated Marketing for Small, Science-Focused Businesses. (Cosponsored with PROF.) M. Stegman, margery@schenkelstegman.com

Mastering Technical Sales in a Small Business. D. A. Jarvis, dave@techsalesconsultants.com

Sustaining a Chemical Business with Federal Grants & Contracts. (Cosponsored with BMGT & PROF.) C. White, chris.activespectrum@gmail.com

True Stories of Success from Chemical Entrepreneurs. (Cosponsored with PROF.) J. E. Sabol

COMMITTEE ON SCIENCE

Program Chairs: D. Nelson, U of Oklahoma, Dept. of Chemistry, 620 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019; djnelson@ou.edu

Abstracts due March 22.

AES Science & Technology: Hydrogen & Wind as Resources. P. Jennings, pjenning@nsf.gov; D. Nelson

AES Science & Technology: Policy & Economics as Enablers. P. Jennings, D. Nelson

Formal & Informal Education Platforms for Sustainable Energy Systems. P. Jennings, D. Nelson

WOMEN CHEMISTS COMMITTEE

Program Chair: J. M. Iriarte-Gross, Dept. of Chemistry, Middle Tennessee State U, MTSU Box X161, Murfreesboro, TN 37132, (615) 904-8253, fax (615) 898-5182, jiriarte@mtsu.edu

Abstracts due April 1.

Sisters in Science. (Cosponsored with PROF & HIST.) J. Brown; J. L. Bryant, janetlbryant@pnl.gov

The Merck Index Women in Chemistry Award Symp. M. O'Neil, maryadele_oneil@merck.com