GSK focuses on Neglected Diseases

GlaxoSmithKline has launched a series of initiatives to promote research on neglected diseases. CEO Andrew Witty says GSK has made laboratory space available for 60 scientists at its Tres Cantos neglected disease research facility near Madrid. GSK will also offer 13,500 compounds that may inhibit the parasite Plasmodium falciparum, cause of the deadliest form of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa. And GSK has launched a research “knowledge pool” that will be managed by the nonprofit BIO Ventures for Global Health. The Emory Institute for Drug Discovery recently agreed to participate in the pool.
