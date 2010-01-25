Germany’s Merck Adds Inorganic Salts

Merck KGaA is building a plant to make inorganic salts at its Darmstadt, Germany, site. It will spend about $42 million and increase capacity by 50%. Merck will use the plant to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients, products for biopharmaceutical processes, food additives, and laboratory reagents. The plant is scheduled to start up in mid-2011 and employ about 70 people.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter