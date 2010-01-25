Advertisement

Materials

Hydrogel Of Many Talents

Potential replacement for plastic is not only easy to make and mold but also heals itself when cut

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Takuzo Aida
New hydrogel can be formed into many shapes.
This new hydrogel has it all: It’s moldable, transparent, environmentally friendly, easily synthesized, and, if cut, heals itself. Takuzo Aida of the University of Tokyo and colleagues prepared the material by simply mixing clay, sodium polyacrylate, and a dendritic macromolecule in water at room temperature (Nature 2010, 463, 339). Researchers have been eying hydrogels as potential substitutes for petroleum-based plastics and have produced some tough, transparent versions. The Aida group’s hydrogel is the first to combine these features with self-healing and moldable properties, they say. The hydrogel’s self-healing properties come from noncovalent bonding features of the dendrimer, a macromolecule with numerous tentacles bearing guanidinium ion groups on the ends. These groups readily stick to the clay. As a result, a fresh-cut surface of the gel quickly adheres to another, but loses its sticking power if left in open air for more than a minute. Additionally, the group reports, proteins suspended in the gel retain their biological activity, raising the possibility that reaction sequences could be designed by connecting blocks containing different enzymes.

