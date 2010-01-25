Industry Coalition Seeks Export Reforms

A coalition of industry groups has sent President Barack Obama a number of recommendations for improving the current system of U.S. export controls. The Coalition for Security & Competitiveness, of which the American Chemistry Council is a member, was formed in 2007 to push for changes in the export control system and consists of a cross-section of all U.S. industry. The chemical industry accounts for about 10 cents of every U.S. export dollar, according to ACC. The most relevant recommendations by the group concerning chemical exports include improving the coordination of U.S. implementation and enforcement efforts, abolishing the reexporting licensing requirement for exports among allied nations, abolishing unilateral controls that add costs but return little benefit, and offering incentives to other nations to adopt better controls. "Given the current economic environment, these changes are necessary to promote economic growth and keep the U.S. competitive in the global marketplace," said Michael P. Walls, ACC vice president of regulatory and technical affairs, in a statement. Obama appointed an interagency task force last year to review and update the U.S. export control system, which has not been significantly changed in 20 years.