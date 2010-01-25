Industry Medal Will Go To Campbell

Michael E. Campbell, CEO of Arch Chemicals, will receive the Chemical Industry Medal on March 10 at a dinner in his honor at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Awarded by the Society of Chemical Industry, America International Group, the medal recognizes leaders whose foresight and contributions have helped expand the chemical industry. Campbell is a former chairman of the American Chemistry Council, where he still serves on the board. He has led Arch since it spun off from Olin in 1999.
