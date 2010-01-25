J&J Recalls Tainted Tylenol

After receiving a harsh warning letter from FDA, Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil Consumer Healthcare division has expanded its recall of over-the-counter drugs. The recall involves Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, and other consumer products manufactured at a McNeil facility in Las Piedras, P.R. It follows consumer complaints of a musty, moldy, or mildewlike odor. McNeil says it has determined that the smell is caused by trace amounts of 2,4,6-tribromoanisole, a chemical that can result from the breakdown of 2,4,6-tribromophenol, a pesticide and flame retardant used to treat wooden shipping pallets. The expanded recall, announced on Jan. 15, follows more limited ones in November and December, both related to the same unusual smell. The FDA warning letter takes McNeil to task for not acting more quickly to determine the root cause of the odor after it first started receiving complaints in 2008. “We are aware of the complaint information available to your company, the sequence of events, and the extent of your firm’s follow-up measures during this period,” the letter states. “We have concluded that your company did not conduct a timely, comprehensive investigation.”