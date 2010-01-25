Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

J&J Recalls Tainted Tylenol

by Michael McCoy
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

After receiving a harsh warning letter from FDA, Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil Consumer Healthcare division has expanded its recall of over-the-counter drugs. The recall involves Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, and other consumer products manufactured at a McNeil facility in Las Piedras, P.R. It follows consumer complaints of a musty, moldy, or mildewlike odor. McNeil says it has determined that the smell is caused by trace amounts of 2,4,6-tribromoanisole, a chemical that can result from the breakdown of 2,4,6-tribromophenol, a pesticide and flame retardant used to treat wooden shipping pallets. The expanded recall, announced on Jan. 15, follows more limited ones in November and December, both related to the same unusual smell. The FDA warning letter takes McNeil to task for not acting more quickly to determine the root cause of the odor after it first started receiving complaints in 2008. “We are aware of the complaint information available to your company, the sequence of events, and the extent of your firm’s follow-up measures during this period,” the letter states. “We have concluded that your company did not conduct a timely, comprehensive investigation.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA says no to ban on flea collars
Chinese firm hampers FDA inspection
FDA Faults China’s Hisun Pharmaceutical

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE