Karolinska Invests In Swedish Firms

Karolinska Development and BioChromix, a specialist in diagnosis and monitoring of Alzheimer’s disease, have formed a company to develop novel treatments for neurogenerative disorders by leveraging BioChromix’ expertise in luminescent conjugated polymers. Karolinska will own 28% of the new company. Stockholm-based Karolinska, which specializes in commercializing academic research, has also linked up with Uminova, a private equity firm dedicated to ventures associated with Sweden’s Umeå University and other regional institutions. The two firms will study investments in start-up life sciences companies.
