Kevin Schug Gets Young Investigator Award

Kevin A. Schug, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington, is the recipient of the annual Young Investigator Award presented by the Analytical Chemistry Academic Contact Committee of Eli Lilly & Co. Schug will receive an unrestricted grant of $50,000, renewable for a second year.
Schug researches fundamental, theoretical, and applied aspects of analytical chemistry that involve modern liquid-phase separation, sample preparation, and molecular mass spectrometry techniques.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter