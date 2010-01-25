Lanxess Relaunches Asia Rubber Project

Lanxess will start construction this spring on a $575 million butyl rubber plant in Singapore that the company expects to come on-line in 2013. A nearby Shell refinery will provide the needed isobutene feedstock. Last year, the German firm had postponed opening the 100,000-metric-ton-per-year facility until 2014, but it now says demand for tires, the main market for butyl rubber, has bounced back. Recognizing that more than half of its rubber sales are in Asia, Lanxess will move its rubber business headquarters staff to Singapore. Lanxess already operates butyl rubber plants in Zwijndrecht, Belgium; and Sarnia, Ontario.
