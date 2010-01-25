Let's Lighten Up

Audra J. Wolfe's review of "The Invisible Kingdom" by Idan Ben-Barak claims that American readers are likely to find the book "puerile" (C&EN, Oct.12, 2009, page 57). She then goes on to imply that the author writes that microbes "transform atmospheric nitrogen into a form we can breathe."
I think Wolfe is dead wrong on both counts. The book is a lively, funny, almost witty, certainly snarky, and colorful introduction to many of the modern facts and theories about our invisible world. Ben-Barak makes no statement or implication that we need the help of microbes to breathe atmospheric nitrogen.
If Wolfe wants literature references, I suggest she pick up an upper-level textbook. I believe all scientific fields would benefit from a popular, humorous treatment, especially my own field of organic chemistry. If we insist on being pompous and elitist (or "mature" as Wolfe terms it), we confirm our status as out of touch with real people.
Tom Flechtner
Richmond Heights, Ohio
