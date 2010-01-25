Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

Membrane Structure Changes Before Lipid Domains Form

Mass spec imaging provides a window into cell membranes

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Mass spec imaging (top) details the distribution of phosphatidylcholine in the membranes of mating Tetrahymena cells (microscopic image, bottom).
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Mass spec imaging (top) details the distribution of phosphatidylcholine in the membranes of mating Tetrahymena cells (microscopic image, bottom).

The chemical composition of lipid membranes is tightly linked to localized lipid-domain structure. But such lipid membranes have their own version of the chicken and egg problem: Which comes first, structural changes or the formation of lipid domains? The structural changes do, according to Andrew G. Ewing of the University of Gothenburg, Sweden; Nicholas Winograd of Pennsylvania State University; and coworkers (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0908101107). The researchers came to that conclusion by using time-of-flight secondary ion mass spectrometry imaging of cell membranes from the single-celled protozoan Tetrahymena during the mating process. They used a physical perturbation called trituration to distinguish between cells in different stages of mating. In the later stages of mating, Tetrahymena cells form pores to exchange genetic material. These pores require a curved local architecture that favors certain lipids in the membranes. The researchers find that the pores form first and then the lipid composition changes, characterized by a decrease in phosphatidylcholine, instead of the other way around.

