Michael W. Young, 60, product and process development manager for Acrylic Monomers & Superabsorbents at BASF in Charlotte, N.C., died on Nov. 4, 2009, of pancreatic cancer.
Born in St. Louis, Young received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, in 1971 and a Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1975, under Nobel Laureate K. Barry Sharpless.
Young worked for BASF for 32 years, holding a variety of technical and business positions. He was site and operations manager at both the Rensselaer, N.Y., and Charlotte sites. He was a board member of the North Carolina Chemistry Industry Council and the Charlotte Chamber’s Manufacturers Council and a member of ACS, joining in 1972.
Young is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dale; and son Mark. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey.
