Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Nanowire Arrays Map Neural Circuits

High resolution method reveals electrical connections in the brain

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
The nanowire detector array can measure the connectivity between neurons in brain slices.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
The nanowire detector array can measure the connectivity between neurons in brain slices.

Mapping the connections between neurons could lead to a better understanding of the brain. Chemist Charles M. Lieber, biologist Venkatesh N. Murthy, and coworkers at Harvard University have used arrays of nanowire field-effect transistors to record electrical signals in fresh rat brain slices with up to 5-μm spatial resolution and sub-millisecond temporal resolution (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0914737107). Other methods for recording electrical signals in the brain such as multielectrode arrays are typically limited to spatial resolution of 100 μm, because at shorter distances the signals at separate electrodes tend to be correlated. In contrast, the spatial resolutions produced by Lieber and Murthy’s method are on the scale of individual neurons. What’s more, measurements can be made simultaneously at multiple length scales. Using the nanowire arrays, the team mapped neural connectivity in the olfactory cortex in rat brains. They stimulated the brain slice at eight different spots in a region called the lateral olfactory tract and measured the response at eight nanowire transistors. They could differentiate responses even at transistors located near each other.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE