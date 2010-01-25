Online Chemistry Education

I read with great interest the article "Learning Chemistry Online" (C&EN, Sept. 7, 2009, page 97). It is a pleasure to know that online education has finally caught up with the chemistry academic community.
At Illinois Institute of Technology, we implemented distance learning in chemistry in 1996. It started with our professional master's programs, which are course-based degrees. Students in this program are chemists working in various chemical industrial sectors. Their research projects are their work projects.
At first, the program was offered via satellite TV to students in the Chicago area. With advances in Internet access, the lectures were streamed live and posted on the Web. Over a 10-year period, we have received numerous comments from students who say they are so happy they found us. Recently, one graduate from an industrial mineral company remarked, "Without the online option, I simply could not have obtained a higher degree in my area." It is gratifying to hear comments like this, and it is time that chemistry education online receives its due recognition.
Diep Nguyen
Chicago
