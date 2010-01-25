Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Online Chemistry Education

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

I read with great interest the article "Learning Chemistry Online" (C&EN, Sept. 7, 2009, page 97). It is a pleasure to know that online education has finally caught up with the chemistry academic community.

At Illinois Institute of Technology, we implemented distance learning in chemistry in 1996. It started with our professional master's programs, which are course-based degrees. Students in this program are chemists working in various chemical industrial sectors. Their research projects are their work projects.

At first, the program was offered via satellite TV to students in the Chicago area. With advances in Internet access, the lectures were streamed live and posted on the Web. Over a 10-year period, we have received numerous comments from students who say they are so happy they found us. Recently, one graduate from an industrial mineral company remarked, "Without the online option, I simply could not have obtained a higher degree in my area." It is gratifying to hear comments like this, and it is time that chemistry education online receives its due recognition.

Diep Nguyen
Chicago

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stats & Facts
Apply for an undergraduate research fellowship
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From Lego Grad Student, a little stress relief

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE