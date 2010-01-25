President Honors Outstanding Educators

Six chemists and those in related fields of science were among the 22 individuals honored with Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring during an event hosted by President Barack Obama at the White House on Jan. 6. The winners will receive $10,000 each to support their work in developing programs that aid students pursuing degrees in the sciences. The honorees include Frank T. Bayliss Jr. (seventh from right, top row), professor of biology at San Francisco State University; Ashanti Johnson (third from left, top row), assistant professor at the University of South Florida; Susan M. Kauzlarich (fourth from left, top row), professor of chemistry at the University of California, Davis; Jerzy R. Leszczynski (ninth from left, top row), professor of chemistry at Jackson State University; Steven B. Oppenheimer (second from left, bottom row), professor of biology at California State University, Northridge; and Richard N. Zare (second from left, top row), chair of the department of chemistry at Stanford University.
