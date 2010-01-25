Presidential Video Challenge Winners Announced

Three ACS student chapters have each won $1,500 for producing short videos that aim to communicate the message "I am proud to be a chemist" to elementary, middle school, and high school students. The winning chapters are South Texas College, in McAllen; Truman State University, in Kirksville, Mo.; and Ocean County College, in Toms River, N.J.
Four chapters received $500 awards. They are Lake Forest College, in Illinois; Alabama A&M University, in Normal; Union University, in Jackson, Tenn.; and Tennessee Technological University, in Cookeville.
The videos were judged on clarity of message, creativity, accuracy of content, use of proper safety precautions, and whether they were appropriate for K–12 students. The first Presidential Video Challenge awards were given last year by then-ACS President Thomas H. Lane (C&EN, Jan. 12, 2009, page 48), who started the project in 2008. The winning videos can be viewed at youtube.com/acsundergrad.
