Rasika Dias Wins Southwest Regional Award

H . V. Rasika Dias, a professor of inorganic and organometallic chemistry at the University of Texas, Arlington, is the recipient of the 2009 Southwest Regional Award, sponsored by the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section.
The award recognizes an individual who has made meritorious contributions to the advancement of chemistry, chemical engineering, chemical education, either pure or applied, or to the profession in general. It includes a $2,000 cash prize and a plaque.
Dias studies catalysis, novel antimicrobial agents, and the stabilization of reactive molecules. His group made the first structurally characterized gold-ethylene complex.
