See The Future Of Sustainability Through Chemistry

The increasing demands of a growing global population on a shrinking pool of natural resources will require creative solutions grounded in chemistry. Recognizing this need, ACS made a major commitment to a sustainable future by declaring that "ACS will be a global leader in enlisting the world's scientific professionals to address, through chemistry, the challenges facing our world" as Goal 3 of its strategic plan. The challenges include ensuring that people have sufficient and secure energy; safe drinking water; and adequate food, housing, transportation, and medical care now and in the future.

The ACS spring national meeting in San Francisco, which will be held on March 21–25, is a tremendous opportunity for chemists from all over the world to bring their expertise to bear on the meeting's theme, "Chemistry for a Sustainable World." The plenary symposium on Sunday, March 21, will explore global issues. Featured speakers include Jean-Michel Cousteau of the Ocean Futures Society; Robert H. Grubbs of California Institute of Technology; Carlo Montemagno of the University of Cincinnati; and Len Sauers, the vice president of global sustainability at Procter & Gamble. On March 22, Paul Anastas, now head of the Office of Research & Development at the Environmental Protection Agency, will give the plenary talk, "Green Chemistry: Chemical Solutions for a Sustainable World," which will be followed by a town hall conversation with members of the California Department of Toxic Substance Control; members of California's Green Ribbon Panel; and John Warner, president and chief technical officer at the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry. The meeting's five-day technical program includes sessions devoted to sustainable energy, water, food, green chemistry, and many other topics.

At the meeting in San Francisco, ACS will host a Sustainability Engagement Event (SEE). The event is being coordinated by member volunteers, including participants in the Sustainability Stakeholders Steering Group (S3G). It is one of the avenues through which ACS intends to shepherd chemical scientists' and engineers' collective knowledge, interests, and passion and bring these to bear to address the world's sustainability challenges.

SEE attendees will participate in lively discussion of the following questions, among others, with the intent of building the activities that will form a sustainability agenda for chemists, chemistry, and ACS.

• What information could truly advance the practice of chemistry in support of sustainability?

• What resources do chemists need to tackle the world's sustainability challenges?

• How can ACS help members explain chemistry's central role in sustainability to the public?

• What goals should be set regarding the development of a cadre of chemists who can effectively address sustainability?

• How can ACS, through its advocacy efforts, better advance a sustainable world?

• How can existing recognition programs be adapted to better encourage sustainability-focused research and practice?

• How can ACS, through its own operations, better set an example for sustainability?

Meeting attendees can become Sustainability Explorers (SustainEs), who will sift through the rich national meeting content to identify ideas or projects to inform existing ACS activities or create new initiatives. S3G expects that projects identified in San Francisco will range in size from local to international and in scope from one-time activities to multiyear efforts. Participants, working together, will develop the strongest ideas and help make these proposals a reality.

ACS invites you to join your colleagues in San Francisco to "SEE" the future of sustainability through chemistry. There are three opportunities to get involved: Become a SustainE, submit your ideas on the event website, or attend the SEE forum on March 23 from 3 to 5:30 PM at the Moscone Center Esplanade Ballroom 301. Better yet, plan to do all three. Please visit www.acs.org/sustainability to sign up and for more information.

In addition, a SEE kickoff will be held on March 21 from 6 to 8:30 PM at the ACS Exposition in Moscone Center South. Join us. Together, we can make a difference.

ACS Sustainability Stakeholders Steering Group