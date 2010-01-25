Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Signed And Stamped

by Faith Hayden
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

The human touch:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Hepburn
Autographed photos of Pauling, Seaborg, and Ernest Rutherford.
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Hepburn
Autographed photos of Pauling, Seaborg, and Ernest Rutherford.

While trying to convey complex chemistry concepts to his students, high school chemistry teacher Jeffrey Hepburn likes to step back from the structures and inject a little humanity.

For example, when he's lecturing on Linus Pauling's electronegativity research, Hepburn takes a brief detour to discuss Pauling's life. "I try to convey to students that these are humans, and there's a human side to them," Hepburn explains. "I have one photo of Pauling being kissed on the cheek by two women. His signature is on that."

Hepburn has been collecting SIGNATURES from chemistry Nobel Laureates to use in his classroom since 1996, when he attended a National Science Teachers Association meeting. There, he ran into Glenn T. Seaborg, who was handing out periodic tables with his signature on them. "I thought it would be interesting to have these students touch something touched by a Nobel Laureate," Hepburn says.

He currently has autographs from more than 100 individuals—160 total on various pictures, cards, letters, or journals. Hepburn's favorite is a letter from Svante A. Arrhenius, who won the third Nobel Prize in Chemistry. "It's not in English, and with it I have a letter from the Berlitz School of Translation, which translated it for 50 cents in the early 1900s," he says.

Hepburn finds most of the mementos on eBay and through specialized autograph dealers, but a surprising number of items in his collection come from his direct solicitation of the laureates. "I draft a letter explaining that I'm a high school chemistry teacher and I would appreciate anything they can send, as well as any stories I can convey about them in the classroom," he says. Hepburn doesn't get many stories, and he doesn't always get a response, but he estimates that 30 to 40% of his collection comes this way.

Prices for the autographs can range from $10 to as high as $7,000 for someone like Marie Curie. "It's tough to find some of these," Hepburn says. Winners of the first 30 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry are especially challenging to uncover, "and a lot of them I don't have because of the cost and availability," he adds.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Hepburn
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Hepburn

In addition to collecting signatures, Hepburn also amasses CHEMISTRY STAMPS from around the world. He currently has about 90 different stamps in his collection, including a 13-cent American Chemical Society stamp from 1976. "I have those in the thousands," he says. "I give them out to my students [when] congratulating them on taking the AP chemistry exam."

Hepburn joined the ranks of other chemistry-stamp-collecting enthusiasts (C&EN, Dec. 17, 2007, page 29) about 10 years ago while working on a grant to fund a program in which art and chemistry teachers would develop chemistry projects together. The stamps he has vary in content from Nobel Prize-winners to famous chemists to abstract chemistry concepts. Stamps are far less expensive than the autographs and can range from 20 to 40 cents apiece.

"There is some real beauty in chemistry stamps, and I try to convey that concept to my students," he says. "I have some students who might not be interested in chemistry but are interested in art, and it's a new way to connect them to the science."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drawing on science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From Lego Grad Student, a little stress relief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in pictures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE