Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Simple Solution Disinfects Broadly

Concoction can rid surfaces of prions, bacteria, fungi, and viruses

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Just what complex concoction does it take to disinfect surfaces contaminated with prions, bacteria, fungi, and viruses? It’s actually pretty straightforward, says a research group led by Michael Beekes, of Robert Koch Institute, in Germany. Simply prepare a solution of 0.007 M sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), a detergent, and 0.08 M NaOH in 20% n-propanol by volume, and soak the contaminated item for 20 minutes (J. Gen. Virol. 2010, 91, 580). The team tested the approach using contaminated steel wire grids as a proxy for surgical instruments. Beekes and colleagues had previously demonstrated that the SDS/NaOH combination worked for prions, which are notoriously resistant to sterilization, without causing protein buildup on the wires. In the new work, the researchers added in the propanol as a way to simultaneously eradicate other pathogens. The solution is milder than standard prion disinfection solutions, which are typically 1–2 M NaOH or 0.3–0.7 M NaOCl, and contains less alcohol than common hand sanitizers, which tend to include upward of 60% alcohol.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could a gel coating catch viruses?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detoxifying mustard gas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Loofah-inspired aerogel efficiently filters microbes from water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE