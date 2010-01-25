Simple Solution Disinfects Broadly

Just what complex concoction does it take to disinfect surfaces contaminated with prions, bacteria, fungi, and viruses? It’s actually pretty straightforward, says a research group led by Michael Beekes, of Robert Koch Institute, in Germany. Simply prepare a solution of 0.007 M sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), a detergent, and 0.08 M NaOH in 20% n-propanol by volume, and soak the contaminated item for 20 minutes (J. Gen. Virol. 2010, 91, 580). The team tested the approach using contaminated steel wire grids as a proxy for surgical instruments. Beekes and colleagues had previously demonstrated that the SDS/NaOH combination worked for prions, which are notoriously resistant to sterilization, without causing protein buildup on the wires. In the new work, the researchers added in the propanol as a way to simultaneously eradicate other pathogens. The solution is milder than standard prion disinfection solutions, which are typically 1–2 M NaOH or 0.3–0.7 M NaOCl, and contains less alcohol than common hand sanitizers, which tend to include upward of 60% alcohol.
