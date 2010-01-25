Advertisement

People

Stephen Buchwald Wins Esselen Award

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Stephen L. Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been selected to receive the 2010 Gustavus J. Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest.

The award is presented annually by the ACS Northeastern Section (NESACS) to a U.S. or Canadian chemist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has thereby communicated positive values of the chemical profession. The award honors the memory of Esselen, past-chair of NESACS. The prize includes a medal and $5,000.

Buchwald's development of palladium- and copper-catalyzed processes to form carbon-nitrogen and carbon-oxygen bonds has enabled the synthesis of new small-molecule drugs that target a wide range of diseases. His catalysts have also been instrumental in developing novel organic semiconductors and a wide range of other nonmedicinal chemical syntheses.

Buchwald's previous awards include the ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry in 2000 and the ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry in 2006.

