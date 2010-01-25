Thailand Eyes Restart Of halted projects

Thailand’s Cabinet has appointed a committee that will recommend ways to restart dozens of manufacturing projects, many of which involve chemicals, on the country’s northeastern coast. In December, the Supreme Administrative Court of Thailand ordered 76 projects located in the Map Ta Phut industrial park to stop construction because they had failed to conduct proper environmental and health assessments. Twelve have since restarted. Among the projects in limbo are some owned or partly owned by international chemical companies, particularly Japanese ones.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter