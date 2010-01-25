Thermo Fisher Will Buy Ahura Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ahura Scientific for $145 million plus an additional payment based on achieving certain 2010 financial targets. Ahura is a Wilmington, Mass.-based maker of portable Raman and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy instruments used by pharmaceutical makers and civilian and military first-responders. It has 120 employees and 2009 sales of $45 million. Thermo says the purchase will complement its own line of field-deployed X-ray fluorescence analyzers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter