Alabama Sections Convene

The ACS local sections in Alabama held their first joint meeting on Sept. 14–15 at Tuskegee University. “This meeting was designed to welcome and encourage the involvement of students in local section activities and to stimulate increased communication among local sections residing in the state of Alabama,” said Michael L. Curry, chair of the Alabama Section and assistant professor of chemistry at Tuskegee University. More than 100 students and chemical professionals from throughout the state attended the event. Plans are already under way for next year’s joint local sections meeting.
