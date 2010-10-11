Fighting Friction
In the battle to overcome resistance between surfaces, performance materials improve energy efficiency and help critical components last longer
October 11, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 41
New synthetic approaches put a long-sought end to ubiquitin proteins’ unchained melody
Fluctuating supply of raw material from China influences Western fluorochemical strategies
Petrochemical complex revamp boosts local production of specialty chemicals
A team of chemists has developed a safe way to prepare and handle OC(N3)2, a potentially useful reagent