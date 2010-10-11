Arkema Buys Specialty Polymers Firm

Arkema has acquired Piezotech, a French firm that designs and manufactures electroactive fluorinated polymers. Piezotech was established in 1993 based on technology from the Franco-German Research Institute for Science & Defense. Its polymers undergo deformation when subjected to an electric current, allowing them to store energy. Arkema says it will use its industrial expertise to produce larger volumes of the polymers at a lower cost, opening applications in transportation, robotics, and intelligent textiles.
