Avantium, Teijin Collaborate

Avantium and Japan’s Teijin have entered into a multiyear agreement to collaborate on aramid polymers made from biobased feedstocks. Teijin makes polyaramid polymers used in its high-performance fibers. With its high-throughput-screening technology, Avantium has developed a biobased route to convert sugar into the polymer-building-block furan dicarboxylic acid. The company has also been exploring polymer applications with Cargill’s NatureWorks unit (C&EN, Sept. 20, Page 15).
