BASF Makes MOFs On Industrial Scale

BASF claims to have achieved the first industrial-scale synthesis of metal-organic frameworks. Known as MOFs, the compounds are highly crystalline structures with nanometer-sized pores that can store hydrogen and other gases (C&EN, Aug. 25, 2008, page 13). MOFs produced by the solvent-free production method are being tested for storing natural gas in heavy-duty vehicles with extended driving range, the company says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter