CEFIC, ICCA Elect New Leaders

Two chemical trade groups have selected new presidents. Now leading the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC) is Giorgio Squinzi, a chemist. Since 1976, he has been the CEO of Milan-based construction chemicals maker Mapei Group. Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris will take the reins at the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA) beginning in 2011, at which time Calvin Dooley, CEO of the American Chemistry Council, will become ICCA secretary.
