Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Canadian Board Weighs In on Potashcorp Bid

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The nonprofit Conference Board of Canada has submitted a report to the government of Saskatchewan concerning BHP Billiton’s proposed hostile takeover of PotashCorp. The board says that the acquisition would result in about $200 million in decreased revenues to the province annually because of taxes that BHP would be able to avoid. However, the group says the acquisition would have a positive impact for expansion of potash mines in the province. The report adds that if PotashCorp were taken over by China’s Sinochem, as has been speculated in press reports, the revenue effects on the province would be more severe. This is largely because Sinochem would have the incentive to run the potash mines at full capacity for export to China and to depress potash prices. PotashCorp disagrees with the report, saying that the revenue loss to the province from an acquisition is “understated” in the report.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

China’s Tianqi to get stake in Chilean lithium maker SQM
PotashCorp Drops Bid For K+S
K+S Rejects Takeover Bid By PotashCorp

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE