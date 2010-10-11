David M. Pond, 67, a retired Eastman Chemical chemist, died on May 25.
A native of Vienna, Va., Pond earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of William & Mary in 1964 and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of South Carolina in 1968.
After completing postdoctoral studies in photosynthesis chemistry at Columbia University, Pond joined Eastman in 1970 as a research chemist. Subsequently, he moved to positions in research, manufacturing, and technical service before serving as a director. He then became vice president of technical service and development in 1995, vice president of chemicals technology in 1997, and vice president of performance chemicals and intermediates technology in 2002. Following his retirement from Eastman in 2003, he served as managing director of the University of South Carolina’s NanoCenter through 2006.
Pond served as a member of the board of directors for Genencor International, chairman of the Academic Relations Committee of the Industrial Research Institute, and chairman of the board of directors of the South Carolina Research Foundation.
He joined ACS in 1972 and served as chair of its Northeast Tennessee Section. He was also treasurer for the Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, in Kingsport; vice president of the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra; and a past president of both Leadership Kingsport and the Kingsport Fine Arts Center.
He is survived by his wife Susan; two daughters, Alycen Pond Nigro and Anne Linton Pond; and one son, David Jr.
