Galapagos' Argenta Wins Janssen Contract

Argenta Discovery, a division of the Belgian drug company Galapagos, has entered a drug discovery service agreement with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutica unit. Argenta will provide medicinal chemistry and biology assistance for Janssen oncology targets under a five-year agreement that could be worth more than $45 million. “We are seeing an increased demand for longer-term, integrated deals in our services business,” says Galapagos CEO Onno van de Stolpe.
