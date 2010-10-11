Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Glenn H. Miller

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Glenn H. Miller, 87, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of California, Santa Barbara, died on Nov. 9, 2009, in Tucson, Ariz.

Born in Pittsburgh, Miller received a B.S. degree from Geneva College, in Beaver Falls, Pa., in 1943 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Brown University in 1948. He served in the Navy during World War II.

Miller began his career in industry, working as a chemist for Tennessee Eastman, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., the butadiene division of Koppers, in Kobuta, Pa., and Beacon Laboratories, in Beacon, N.Y. Then in 1949, Miller joined the chemistry department at UC Santa Barbara, becoming its chairman in 1960.

During sabbaticals, Miller conducted research at the National Research Council of Canada in 1956 and at the Royal Military College, in Kingston, Ontario in 1962.

Miller served as a Fulbright-Hays lecturer at the University of Malaya, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 1967 to 1968 and at the University of Liberia, in Monrovia, in the 1970s. He administered the University of California’s Education Abroad Program from 1984 to 1987 at the University of Nairobi, in Kenya, before retiring in 1988.

A physical chemist, Miller focused his research on popcorn polymerization. He authored three general chemistry textbooks and published numerous articles in the Journal of Physical Chemistry. He was a member of Sigma Xi and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944.

Miller collected stamps, coins, cacti, and minerals. From his backyard in Goleta, Calif., he excavated a baleen whale fossil dating from the Oligocene Period and donated it to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. He also donated his extensive collection of butterflies to the McGuire Center for Lepidoptera & Biodiversity at the University of Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Laurie Landa, Marilyn, and Jeanne; and three grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: William Stanclift
William Hulstrunk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stanley L. Cosgrove

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE