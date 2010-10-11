Golfing For Scholars

Cloudy skies cleared for a sold-out field of golfers at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates’ (SOCMA’s) 7th Annual Member/Guest Tournament held on Sept. 28 at Chester Valley Golf Club, in Malvern, Pa. Recognizing the need to develop the next generation of scientific professionals, chemical industry representatives lent their support to this benefit for the American Chemical Society Scholars Program.
Now in its 15th year, the scholars program supports highly motivated and gifted undergraduates from groups historically underrepresented in chemistry with scholarships, mentoring, and internship opportunities. This year’s recipient of SOCMA’s scholarship is Kristen Allison, a chemical engineering major in her junior year at Columbia University. In addition to taking core chemical engineering classes, Allison rounds out her rigorous studies this semester with courses in philosophy and economics.
The check for the scholarship will be presented to ACS at SOCMA’s 89th annual dinner on Dec. 6 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square. Says ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs: “It is one of the highlights of my year to attend this festive event and to receive the generous donation that results from the charity golf tournament founded by my dear friend, retired SOCMA president Joseph Acker. It is really gratifying to see the new SOCMA president, Larry Sloan, and the entire SOCMA organization continue to support our scholars.”
