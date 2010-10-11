Howard M. Dess, 81, an emeritus professor of library science at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., died of prostate cancer at his home in New York City on June 6.
Born in Chicago, Dess earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, in 1951. He then earned a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Michigan in 1955.
Dess served as Union Carbide’s director of research within the metallurgical division and its Linde division, where he was a pioneer in the development and production of crystals for weapons-grade lasers.
In 1986, he earned a master’s degree in library science from Rutgers, where he then served as a full professor. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Irene; two sons; one daughter; and three grandchildren.
