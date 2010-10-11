Advertisement

People

James A. Franz

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 41
James A. Franz, 62, a laboratory fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), died of cancer on Aug. 12.

A native of Washington state, Franz received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1970 and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1974.

He joined PNNL in Richland, Wash., in 1974 and continued an active and productive research program until his death. In his research, he studied reaction kinetics of organic and organometallic free radicals, measurement of bond strengths in organic and organometallic hydrides, thermochemistry and kinetics in organometallic catalysis, and electronic structure theory for accurate thermochemistry of organometallic and organic reactive intermediates.

Franz held a leadership role in developing and expanding the molecular catalysis group at PNNL and was a founding member of its Center for Molecular Electrocatalysis. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1971, and served as chair of the Fuel Chemistry Division in 2003 and director-at-large of the division in 2005.

Franz is survived by his wife, Charlene; and three daughters, Kathryn, Elizabeth, and Natalie.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

