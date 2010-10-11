John R. (Toad) Long, 65, an industrial chemist, died of cancer on Aug. 19.
Long earned a B.S. from the University of Toledo in 1967 before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from Ohio State University.
He then worked for the National Institute of Standards & Technology for about five years before Alfred Bader recruited him to join Aldrich Chemical, in Milwaukee. He helped add a full line of inorganic salts to the Aldrich catalog. Long joined GFS Chemicals, in Powell, Ohio, in the late 1990s, acting as its catalog content and technical director. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1969.
Long was an avid baseball fan. He was an elder and involved in the music ministry at Sawmill Baptist Church, in Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Melody; and two sons, Aaron and Jesse.
