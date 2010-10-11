Mitsubishi Sets Up LCD Material Plant

Mitsubishi Plastics will spend almost $300 million to build a plant in Suzhou, China, to produce polyethylene terephthalate films for use in making liquid-crystal displays. With an annual capacity of 45,000 metric tons, the facility is scheduled to come on-line in 2013. Mitsubishi notes that numerous liquid-crystal-display panel makers are in the process of building plants in China. The company already produces the film in Japan.
